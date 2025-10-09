High Road PEO and Helpside Joining Forces to Deliver Enhanced HR Solutions to Idaho Small Businesses

Merger strengthens local expertise and expands PEO services for the Idaho market

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Road PEO , a trusted provider of outsourced payroll, HR, and benefits solutions, and Helpside , one of the largest and most respected providers of similar services in the Intermountain West, have merged to form a new, stronger organization. This new company will serve Idaho businesses with expanded solutions and deeper expertise.By uniting, High Road PEO and Helpside will deliver more comprehensive services to clients while maintaining the personal, community-focused approach both organizations are known for.“This merger allows us to combine the strengths of two highly respected companies and bring new solutions to our valued clients,” said Carey Cook, CEO of High Road PEO. “Our clients will benefit from a wider range of resources and with a continued strong commitment to exceptional service. We’re proud to join forces and continue investing in our community.”Rick Bartholomew, CEO of Helpside, added, “After working with businesses in Idaho for more than 20 years, we are excited to expand our services and solutions in the Idaho market. High Road is an exceptional company, and we are thrilled to be working with them and their clients.”Operations will be fully integrated over the coming months, with clients receiving clear communication and uninterrupted service throughout the transition.For more information about the merger and how it benefits Idaho businesses, visit the High Road PEO and Helpside websites or contact Samantha Reynolds at (208) 813-6273 or marketing@helpside.com.About High Road PEO:Since 2021, High Road PEO’s mission has been simple: to transform the HR experience for companies striving for excellence. By investing in top-tier talent, cutting-edge software, and continually refining processes, they ensure employers can take exceptional care of their people with ease. High Road PEO provides solutions that lift administrative burdens and turn chaos into clarity. Every day, they help businesses tackle HR challenges, allowing small businesses to thrive and focus on what they do best.About Helpside:Helpside has been servicing small and medium sized businesses since 1990. They are proud to partner with small businesses to provide payroll, employee benefits, human resources, employer compliance, safety, and workers’ compensation, allowing leaders to focus on their businesses' growth and success. As small and medium sized businesses scale up, a professional PEO partner makes it simpler and safer to take on opportunities and grow with confidence. Businesses can increase their competitive advantage with a PEO by strategically delegating essential tasks and freeing up time and resources to grow their business.

