Dr. Oscar J. Harp III announces the release of his award-winning book, Brain Enhancement (BE) Mindful Therapy (BE-MT)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinical psychologist Dr. Oscar J. Harp III, founder of Brain Enhancement (BE) Mindful Therapy LLC, announces the release of his award-winning book, Brain Enhancement (BE) Mindful Therapy (BE-MT). Drawing on over 50 years of clinical experience, Dr. Harp offers readers an evidence-based, holistic new approach for treating psychological disorders and enhancing mental and physical health.BE Mindful Therapy presents the De-stressing Theory, which helps readers recognize and reduce chronic psychological stress, and introduces “Let’s Mindergize,” a therapeutic strategy combining aerobic exercise, mindfulness, affirmations, and visualization to facilitate neuroplastic change. The book also explores the role of psychotropic medications and supplements while emphasizing empirical evidence for the effectiveness of mindfulness-based interventions (MBIs) for anxiety and depression disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), as well as eating, sleeping, anger, and aging difficulties. It is more than just a book; it is a new mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) psychotherapy.The book has received notable accolades, including the 2025 Nonfiction Author Association Silver Book Awards in Mental Health and the 2025 International Impact Book Awards in two categories: Self- Help/Personal Development and Alternative Medicine/Mind-Body Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Harp’s honors include the 2022 Legacy Award from the Howard University psychology department and the D.C. Chapter of the Association of Black Psychologists.Dr. Harp, a Fellow and Diplomat of the Association of Black Psychologists, holds a M.S. and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Howard University, a Postdoctoral M.S. in Clinical Psychopharmacology from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and a B.A. in Psychology from Clark Atlanta University. His career includes providing clinical services at military treatment facilities, hospitals, schools, universities, correctional facilities, and private practices, where he has worked with patients of all ages.Reflecting on his philosophy, Dr. Harp states: “Focus not on your mistakes and failures but on your strengths and Great Possibilities!”BE Mindful Therapy is available now in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit: www.bemindfultherapy.com

