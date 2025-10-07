The Ultimate Victory: Becoming a Follower of Jesus

Dr. James B. Joseph (“Brother James”) Launches Public Awareness Campaign with the Ultimate Victory

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than four decades of ministry, teaching, and writing, Dr. James B. Joseph, affectionately known as “Brother James,” is happy to announce the launch of his latest book, The Ultimate Victory: Becoming a Follower of Jesus. This powerful new release encourages readers to move beyond religious rituals and embrace a meaningful, interactive relationship with God.Dr. Joseph has spent over 45 years faithfully following Jesus, more than 40 years ministering, and 28 years writing. After serving in the U.S. Army for six years receiving multiple commendations, he went on to complete two bachelor degrees with high honors, two master degrees, and a PhD in biblical studies. His journey has included founding and running a corporation for 12 years, teaching in a seminary for 14 years, pastoring for 5 years, and mentoring many across denominational lines. Dr. Joseph’s lifelong dedication to ministry with his teaching and writing has made him a significant voice in helping others learn to live an ongoing interactive life with God.“In today’s world, many people view the Christian religion as a set of rituals to be followed to gain God’s approval. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Ultimate Victory shares the reality that the Christian lifestyle should be an ongoing relationship with God as one joyfully follows Jesus due to His great love for all,” said Dr. Gary Chapman, author of The Five Love Languages.Dr. Cecil Cave, Jr., Pastor Emeritus of Mineral Springs Baptist Church in North Carolina, adds: “It is clear as one reads The Ultimate Victory: Becoming a Follower of Jesus that Dr. Joseph has a passion to see individuals come to know God and become obedient disciples of Jesus. He has masterfully and scholarly written a book to help individuals become more effective followers of Jesus. Throughout all of his work, Brother James has shown himself to be one of the more prolific authors on discipleship, and his present book will help equip Jesus’ followers for victory in the effort to bring the Gospel to a lost humanity faced with the decision of choosing good over evil.”The launch of this public awareness campaign of The Ultimate Victory marks the beginning of a nationwide awareness campaign that will continue for some time to come. This campaign aims to inspire both Christians and spiritual seekers to discover the transformative love, joy, peace, and confidence that come from a close interactive walk with God. Everyone is encouraged to read and apply the biblical truths revealed within The Ultimate Victory: Becoming a Follower of Jesus, which will help its readers learn to interact more fully with our loving Creator and their individual communities, which in turn produces the highest quality of life now and forever. This book is available at multiple book outlets including Amazon and on the author’s website: http://www.injesusservice.com , which is accompanied by one of several introduction videos on YouTube

