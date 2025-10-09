SAVOR St. Pete Named Best Festival in Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay, Returns with Star Chefs & 130+ Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th annual SAVOR St. Pete Food & Wine Festival returns Saturday, November 1, and Sunday, November 2, 2025, at its iconic location in Vinoy Waterfront Park (701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL), along the picturesque Tampa Bay waterfront. The festival was recently named Best Food Festival in Tampa Bay by Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay Awards, a recognition voted on by readers across the region.“Being named Best Food Festival by Creative Loafing is a tremendous honor,” said Tammy Gail, Owner of SAVOR St. Pete. “It’s a testament to the incredible chefs, restaurants, partners, and guests who come together each year to celebrate the culinary richness of our community. We’re thrilled to continue bringing world-class flavors and unforgettable experiences to the St. Pete waterfront.”This year’s festival brings together a dynamic mix of nationally recognized chefs and celebrated local talent. Food Network host Chef Brian Malarkey, founder of Chefs Life, will headline alongside Chef Carlos Anthony, executive chef of San Diego’s Herb & Wood and winner of Food Network’s CHOPPED. Tampa Bay’s own Chef Rosana Rivera, co-founder of Chef & The Baker, representing Royal Rice and winner of Beat Bobby Flay, Chef Chris Valdes, brand ambassador for Florida Dairy Farmers and finalist on Food Network Star Salvation, and award-winning Chef Johnathan Rodriguez, appearing on Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout, will return to the stage as celebrity chef for Filippo Berio Oils and Sauces.Other national sponsors and local restaurants will be featured, including Pitmaster Dave Johnston of Kinder’s Premium Seasonings & Sauces, Chef Ethan Holmes, Executive Chef of Rao’s, Chef Marco Flores, executive chef of Olé and Marci Walker with Pilgrim’s. Local chefs include Jason Miller, Executive Chef of Melting Pot, Stephen Horvat, Executive Chef of Coconut Charlies, Lee Aquino, Culinary Director of Birch & Vine and Teak, Israel Hernandez, Chef of Doc Ford’s, David Asher, Chef of Taverna Costale, Jessica Darnell, Chef of Tryst, David Smith, Executive Chef of Blu Halo, Kristina Lavallee, famously known as The Cake Girl, and members of the Vinoy culinary team including, Executive Chef Joshua Carter and Executive Sous Chef Marco Grajeda, who will also be serving specialty bites from the resort."We’re thrilled to be part of SAVOR St. Pete this year and to showcase the hard work and creativity our team puts into every dish at Elliott Aster," said Chef Lee Wolen, executive chef of Elliott Aster at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club. "Festivals like this give guests a chance to experience a taste of what we do behind the scenes and connect with the people passionate about food and hospitality. I hope attendees leave inspired to visit the participating restaurants and continue supporting our incredible local culinary community."SAVOR St. Pete has put sustainability at the forefront of its efforts. The festival has partnered with the City of St. Petersburg as gold-star stewards of the city’s sustainability initiatives and is working with the Sierra Club to conduct a comprehensive food waste audit at the event. By prioritizing compostable materials and other eco-friendly practices, SAVOR St. Pete is reducing its environmental impact and setting a standard for future events in the city.“At Matter Compostables, our mission is to eliminate single-use plastic waste through compostable solutions that are better for people and the planet. Partnering with SAVOR St. Pete, a festival that shares our commitment to sustainability, feels like a natural fit. Together, we’re proving that environmental responsibility can elevate the experience and inspire conscious choices in a meaningful way,” Melanie LaMere, VP of Marketing and Sustainability for NatureStar Global.SAVOR St. Pete is emphasizing its impact as one of the region’s premier culinary events. The festival has also been recognized as a 2025 Elite Event by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and as a finalist in St. Pete Life’s Best Of Awards. This year’s festival is presented in partnership with Publix Super Markets, the City of St. Petersburg, Visit St. Pete Clearwater, and Sysco, whose support helps deliver this elevated culinary experience.Tickets & Admission:Tickets are all-inclusive, giving guests unlimited access to food, wine, and beer samplings, live DJ entertainment, a limited-edition wine glass with a winelanyard, and a custom SAVOR tote bag. VIP Admission also includes exclusive access to the VIP Spirits Lounge and early entry. Tickets are available at SavorTheBurg.com.- General Admission: $120 per person | 1 PM–4 PM- VIP Admission: $150 per person | 12 PM early entry, Culinary Competition Access + VIP LoungeAbout SAVOR St. PeteSAVOR St. Pete has been called “the hippest, most exciting, two-day food, wine, and craft beer festival on Florida’s West Coast.” Recently named Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay, the festival is a weekend-long celebration of food, wine, premium spirits, and craft beers, set against the stunning backdrop of downtown St. Petersburg. Committed to sustainability, SAVOR St. Pete reduces its environmental impact through initiatives such as compostable materials and waste audits, setting a standard for future events. For more information or tickets, visit SavorTheBurg.com and follow SAVOR St. Pete on Facebook and Instagram.

