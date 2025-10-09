Nebraska AG Hilgers Champions Child Safety in AI Era

RegulatingAI Podcast Sanjay Puri with Mike Hilgers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined host Sanjay Puri on the RegulatingAI podcast to discuss his groundbreaking work protecting children from AI-enabled exploitation while fostering innovation in artificial intelligence technology. As the 33rd Attorney General of Nebraska, Hilgers has emerged as a national leader on AI policy, successfully building a historic bipartisan coalition of 54 state attorneys general calling on Congress to address AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM).Under his leadership, Nebraska enacted LB 383, landmark legislation prohibiting AI-generated CSAM and updating criminal statutes to address emerging technological threats. In the conversation with Puri, Hilgers addressed the delicate balance between regulation and innovation, state versus federal authority, and the unique challenges AI presents for law enforcement.Hilgers emphasized the urgency of AI literacy for all stakeholders, stating, "AI technology is maybe the most exciting technology in my time. If you're in a job right now, you want to make sure that you continue to remain valuable to your company, learn AI tools." He explained that the speed and scale at which AI can generate harmful content presents unprecedented challenges for law enforcement agencies with limited resources. Pre-AI laws were designed for cases with identifiable victims, but AI-generated material requires updated legal frameworks to ensure prosecutors can hold perpetrators accountable.While championing child protection measures, Hilgers articulated a measured approach to broader AI regulation. "There's almost a moral imperative" to act on child safety issues, he explained, while emphasizing his regulatory philosophy: "I think we ought to be awfully careful about putting too much regulation, especially on such a fast moving technology, in a way that might really inhibit our progress."On federal versus state authority in AI regulation, Hilgers, a self-described states' rights advocate, surprised many by supporting federal preemption in certain contexts. He explained that while he protects state sovereignty, the interstate nature of AI technology and the risk of restrictive state standards becoming national justifies federal leadership on commerce issues.The Attorney General also addressed practical challenges his office faces, including the exponential rise in AI-enabled fraud targeting vulnerable populations. He described cases of grandparents receiving calls from AI-generated voices impersonating grandchildren requesting emergency funds. His office has formed an AI strike force to combat these threats and harness AI's potential for government efficiency.When discussing his successful bipartisan coalition, Hilgers offered insight into building consensus: "At the end of the day, most people want the same things. People want, whether you're Republican or Democrat or otherwise, you want kids to be protected." He credited relationship-building, deep issue understanding, and focusing on shared values as keys to achieving the unprecedented 54-attorney general agreement.Attorney General Hilgers brings a unique perspective to AI policy, combining experience as an entrepreneur who founded Lincoln's fastest-growing firm, former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, and current chief law enforcement officer. The full podcast episode is available on the Regulating AI platform, which brings together global voices to shape fair and responsible AI governance worldwide.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI, an initiative of Knowledge Networks, is a non-profit organization focused on promoting ethical AI governance. We empower regulators, industry leaders, and advocacy groups with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of AI technologies, ensuring they are developed with trust and transparency.

