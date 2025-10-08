Anthropic Expands to India in 2026

RegulatingAI Anthropic

AI leader to establish Bengaluru office, focus on social impact and Hindi language support for Claude

While increased investment in AI infrastructure and talent development can accelerate innovation, it's essential that we maintain focus on establishing robust governance frameworks.” — Sanjay Puri

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthropic , the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, today announced plans to open its first office in India in early 2026. The Bengaluru office will serve as the company's second Asian location following its Tokyo expansion, marking a significant milestone in Anthropic's global growth strategy.The announcement comes as Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer of Anthropic, visits India this week to engage with public officials and enterprise partners. The expansion reflects India's emergence as a critical market for AI innovation, with the country demonstrating the world's highest AI adoption rate among workers at over 90 percent, according to Boston Consulting Group."India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets," said Amodei. "We're excited to establish a presence in one of the world's most dynamic technology ecosystems."Anthropic's India strategy centers on deploying AI for transformative social impact in critical sectors including education and healthcare. The company will also focus on supporting key industries through strategic partnerships, leveraging India's robust technical workforce and entrepreneurial ecosystem.Industry experts have weighed in on the implications of this expansion for India's AI ecosystem. Sanjay Puri , President of RegulatingAI , offered a measured perspective on the announcement: "The entry of major AI companies into India presents both opportunities and challenges that warrant careful consideration. While increased investment in AI infrastructure and talent development can accelerate innovation, it's essential that we maintain focus on establishing robust governance frameworks that protect user rights, ensure data sovereignty, and promote equitable access to AI technologies across all segments of society."To better serve the Indian market, Anthropic will launch enhanced performance in Hindi for Claude, alongside support for nearly a dozen other languages spoken across the country. This localization effort recognizes India's linguistic diversity and aims to make advanced AI capabilities accessible to millions of users in their native languages.India currently ranks as the second-largest market for Claude usage globally, trailing only the United States. This strong user base demonstrates significant demand for Anthropic's AI technology in the region and validates the company's decision to establish a permanent presence.The Bengaluru office will position Anthropic to capitalize on India's burgeoning AI landscape, where both consumer and enterprise adoption continue to accelerate rapidly. The company, valued at $183 billion with backing from Amazon, joins an increasingly competitive market as AI companies recognize India's strategic importance.Puri emphasized the broader context of AI expansion in emerging markets: "As we observe global AI companies establishing presence in India, the critical question isn't just about market penetration or technological advancement, but rather how these developments align with India's vision for inclusive digital transformation. The success of such initiatives will ultimately be measured by their contribution to solving local challenges while respecting cultural nuances and regulatory imperatives."The expansion is part of Anthropic's broader international growth initiative as the company scales its global workforce and expands its enterprise customer base. By establishing roots in India's technology capital, Anthropic aims to tap into exceptional engineering talent while contributing to the country's AI-driven future.Anthropic remains committed to responsible AI development and deployment. The company's focus on social impact aligns with India's national priorities of using technology to improve outcomes across education, healthcare, and other essential services for its population of over 1.4 billion people.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI, an initiative of Knowledge Networks, is a non-profit organization focus on promoting ethical AI governance. We empower regulators, industry leaders, and advocacy groups with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of AI technologies, ensuring they are developed with trust and transparency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.