S. 1442, Combating Trafficking in Transportation Act

S. 1442 would require the Department of Transportation (DOT) to add a representative from a state department of transportation to its Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking. The Secretary of Transportation would need to appoint this member within nine months of enactment. Members of the committee serve without pay but may be reimbursed for travel and daily expenses.

Based on the costs of similar advisory committees, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1442 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2026-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Willow Latham-Proença. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.