DEC Announces $4 Million in Grants Available to Address Invasive...

Grant Applications Accepted Through Dec. 17, 2025, Webinar on Oct. 16

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced approximately $4 million is now available to advance projects across the state that help prevent, detect, respond to, and restore sites impacted by invasive species. The grants made available through the Invasive Species Grant Program (ISGP) will target non-native species and prevent potential harm to the environment, the economy, and human health.

“Invasive species pose a serious threat to New York’s landscapes, water quality, and native biodiversity,” said Commissioner Lefton. “Through the continued support in Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget to address invasive species, we are pleased to offer another round of grants to help local governments and conservation groups contain and combat these threats. We urge all eligible entities to take advantage of this funding opportunity so that together, we can safeguard the natural heritage that allows New York to thrive.”

DEC administers the Invasive Species Grant Program and invested $4 million for eligible municipalities, academic institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. The funding comes from $18.55 million in the state Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) specifically supporting invasive species-related initiatives. Among the many environmental victories in the 2025-26 State Budget, Governor Hochul increased the EPF to $425 million, the highest level of funding in the program's history.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Invasive species are a threat to New York’s farmlands, waterways, and natural resources. I’m glad to see another round of funding available to help organizations statewide fight these harmful pests, and I encourage all eligible entities to apply. Working together with Governor Hochul and our partners at the Department of Environmental Conservation, and with the help of all of our partners on the ground in communities across the state, we stand a better chance at managing and fighting these devastating species.”

Applicants may submit up to two bids for eligible projects in the following categories relating to aquatic and/or terrestrial invasive species:

Spread prevention or boat decontamination;

Rapid response and control;

Research; and

Habitat restoration and resiliency.

Grant awards range from a minimum of $11,000 to a maximum of $250,000, with a required 25 percent match. Project locations must be wholly within New York State. Priority will be given to projects that include opportunities for public participation, are on or close to public lands or waterbodies, and incorporate strategies that help ensure long-term success. For full details about the grant opportunity including eligible projects and scoring criteria, visit the Invasive Species Grant Program page on DEC’s website.

DEC is hosting a webinar on Thursday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to provide information on the program requirements, funding details, and how to use the new State Financial System (SFS) to submit bids for grants. Register for the webinar.

Bids for eligible projects are due by 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2025. All grant bidders must register in SFS before applying. Multiple bids may not be for the same project or project location. Not-for-profit bidders must prequalify in SFS, so DEC recommends starting the process well in advance of the grant application due date. Visit the New York State Grants Management website for information on how to prequalify and apply for grants through SFS.

For more information about invasive species, visit DEC’s website.