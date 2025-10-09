Statement from State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball on...

“On behalf of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, I join New York’s agricultural community in mourning the loss of Peter Ten Eyck, who was a dedicated farmer and community leader, a fierce advocate for agriculture, and a true friend. I was fortunate to know Pete for many years both as a farmer and as a partner as we worked together on policies impacting New York agriculture. Pete served on the State’s Apiary Industry Advisory Committee, worked with the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, and dedicated over 30 years to the Apple Research and Development Program Advisory Board. In each of these endeavors and many more, Pete set the bar high. His extraordinary commitment to New York’s agricultural industry was always evident, whether through his tireless efforts to support and grow the state’s apple industry; his commitment to ensuring that his farm was eco-certified; or his thoughtful balancing of the needs of farm workers and agricultural businesses with his understanding of environmental issues and the health of our pollinators. Pete’s service and commitment were of the utmost importance to his fellow farmers, and he certainly left his community better than he found it. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family.”