Argus by Genix Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Seamless Threat Management

Argus by Genix Cyber Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Seamless Threat Management Argus by Genix Cyber Logo

The Argus platform combines TDIR and CTEM into one seamless solution—available directly through AWS Marketplace—to help enterprises and MSSPs

GEORGIA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genix Cyber today announced that its flagship cybersecurity platform, Argus, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Through the listing, organizations and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) can procure, deploy, and scale Argus directly within their AWS accounts, gaining faster access to advanced threat protection and the flexibility of the AWS ecosystem.Argus is a pioneering solution, purpose-built to deliver a complete and future-ready approach to cybersecurity. Converging Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Argus gives security leaders a single platform to proactively manage risk and respond with speed. With more than 13 core functions built in, including SIEM, SOAR, endpoint protection, vulnerability management, cloud monitoring, and compliance monitoring, Argus eliminates tool sprawl, strengthens resilience, and ensures measurable business value.“This milestone reflects our commitment to making holistic cybersecurity more accessible and affordable,” said Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber. “With Argus now on AWS Marketplace, security leaders and MSSPs can adopt a complete, purpose-built platform quickly, scale easily, and gain real value without complexity, in a matter of minutes.”As cybersecurity’s definition expands beyond traditional technical risks to include business impact, Argus gives leaders a complete, real-time view of their security posture. Its intuitive dashboard delivers the insights needed to assess risk, communicate clearly with stakeholders, and make faster decisions. Analysts tackle threats efficiently, executives get precise summaries, and leadership sees the full picture in a clean, organized view. By simplifying complexity, Argus turns security operations into a strategic advantage.“Our collaboration with Amazon reinforces the shared goal of simplifying cybersecurity for every organization,” said Don Rossi, Vice President of Sales at Genix Cyber. “Organizations can benefit from predictable, transparent pricing and gain all the capabilities they need without compromising on performance or quality”.Delivered as a single license with a single deployment, Argus allows organizations to become operational within days rather than months. Its availability on AWS Marketplace provides an easy and direct way to modernize cybersecurity strategies while leveraging the scalability, reliability, and global reach of the AWS ecosystem.

