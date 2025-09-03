Argus by Genix Cyber Now Live on Google Play Store

Now on Google Play: Argus mobile app extends converged cybersecurity to mobile, ensuring real-time monitoring and unified enterprise security.

Extending Argus to mobile strengthens enterprise security posture, enabling organizations to unify monitoring, detection, and response across all endpoints in one platform.” — Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Argus mobile app is now available on the Google Play Store, extending Argus’ converged cybersecurity capabilities directly to mobile endpoints. Acting as an endpoint agent, the app brings threat detection, investigation, response (TDIR), and continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) to mobile devices, ensuring real-time monitoring and vulnerability management within a single deployment.With continuous telemetry from mobile devices, Argus can detect suspicious activity and enable swift remediation. The agent also validates security controls and reduces exposure across connected devices, aligning mobile protection with Argus’ broader enterprise framework. This ensures organizations maintain a unified, enterprise-wide security posture across endpoints.“Bringing Argus to mobile strengthens our mission of accessibility and growth,” said Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber. “This milestone extends the reach of our TDIR and CTEM capabilities, enabling devices to remain secure wherever our clients operate. We have miles to go, and this is just the beginning of making proactive cybersecurity more accessible.”Don Rossi, Vice President of Sales at Genix Cyber, added, “The Argus mobile app ensures devices are protected within a robust, intelligent security framework. Users gain real-time monitoring, automated threat detection, and actionable insights, all powered by the core capabilities of Argus.”Following SEAMS Group’s onboarding in June, Argus is extending its presence across industries such as retail, finance, transportation, etc. The AWS Marketplace launch is also underway, further expanding accessibility and multi-layered protection for enterprise users.About ArgusArgus is a converged TDIR + CTEM platform that brings SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, NDR, EDR, and vulnerability management into one inbuilt system, deployed as a single platform. It correlates telemetry from endpoints, cloud, networks, and identity systems to deliver real-time detection, response, and risk reduction. With built-in automation, containment, and CTEM, Argus streamlines incident response, validates controls and compliance, and strengthens security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

