Copa Mechanic Upholds Transparency and Trust Through the Motorist Assurance Program

Maricopa’s trusted local repair shop strengthens its customer-first approach by following the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) guidelines for transparency.

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copa Mechanic, a local leader in professional auto diagnostics and maintenance, has reinforced its customer care philosophy by actively participating in the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP). The program, part of the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA), sets nationwide standards for communication, honesty, and accountability in auto repair.

The Motorist Assurance Program provides clear, standardized guidelines for vehicle inspections and repair recommendations, helping customers make informed decisions with confidence. By following these MAP standards, Copa Mechanic ensures that each service recommendation is transparent, necessary, and fully explained before any work begins.

Participation in MAP also means that Copa Mechanic’s technicians receive continuing education on best practices in diagnostics, maintenance, and repair ethics. This commitment aligns with the shop’s guiding principle: “We Don’t Guess. We Test.” It’s an approach that keeps vehicles running safely while protecting customers from unnecessary costs.

Located at 22111 N White Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139, Copa Mechanic continues to build trust through its precision, transparency, and community involvement—qualities that have earned it recognition as a top-rated service provider in the region.

A Word from the Owner

“MAP standards help us ensure every customer receives honest recommendations and clear explanations,” said Eduardo Quirindongo, Owner of Copa Mechanic.

About Copa Mechanic

Founded in 2016, Copa Mechanic is a family- and veteran-owned automotive repair shop serving the Maricopa, Arizona community. The shop provides comprehensive auto diagnostics and maintenance, including brake service, transmission repair, and electrical diagnostics. Located at 22111 N White Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139, Copa Mechanic is known for professionalism, transparency, and precision in every repair.

Legal Disclaimer:

