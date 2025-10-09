Incredivend: Skittles Remix - Appoints Alex Orban as Vice President of Business Development to Drive National Growth
Incredivend, the Skittles Remix Manufacturer hires Alex Orban as V.P. of Business Development. Orban will lead the company's strategic growth initiatives.
“Alex brings over 20 years of industry experience and knowledge and will be responsible for executing the company’s growth objectives as we continue the roll out of our Skittles® program and prepare for the launch of the M&M’s® version of the kiosk next year,” said Howard Rubin, President of Incredivend. “He has a proven track record of success, and we are very fortunate to have him as part of our team.”
Incredivend currently operates over 350 Skittles® Remix Digital Kiosks in 44 states and Washington D.C., offering a unique, customizable candy experience to consumers.
“I am thrilled to join Incredivend as the new Vice President of Business Development," said Orban. "The innovative Skittles® Remix Digital Kiosk and the soon to be released M&M’s® kiosk programs demonstrate our commitment to redefining the vending experience. My aim is to grow Incredivend’s market share by forging key partnerships that create lasting value for our customers and partners."
About Incredivend Founded by Howard Rubin in 2021, Incredivend is the home of the Skittles® Remix Digital Kiosk, the only place consumers can create their own personalized blend of Skittles® by mixing and matching their favorite flavors. The company is headquartered at 1869 Best Drive, Walled Lake, MI 48390.
Howard Rubin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/howard-rubin-594a632/
Alex Orban - https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexorban1829/
Skittles Remix Digital Kiosk - Georgia Aquarium Location
