Incredivend's Skittles Remix Digital Kiosk Makes a Second Splash at the Georgia Aquarium

WALLED LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgia Aquarium continues its sweet success story after the installation of a second Skittles Remix Digital Kiosk The first machine, to the aquarium's café in early June 2024, quickly became the top performer out of nearly 350 machines nationwide.Seeing its immense popularity, Restaurant Associates, a division of the Compass Group, decided to install a second unit in another high-traffic area to manage the long lines and further capitalize on the demand.The strategy paid off spectacularly. By adding a second machine sales have more than doubled without any sales erosion from the first machine proving the powerful appeal of the customizable candy experience.See Video of Georgia Aquarium Location: https://youtu.be/VE_m58MSuLc?si=sisiyuU7DONwW6W2 "We knew the Skittles Remix machine would be a hit, but it's completely exceeded our expectations!" said Stormy Joiner, General Manager of Restaurant Associates at Georgia Aquarium. "It's been a phenomenal success in all our café locations, becoming a true centerpiece that brings so much fun and flavor to our customers’ day.”“The automated retail sector has exploded in the past couple of years,” said Howard Rubin, President of Incredivend . “Being able to create their own personalized blend of America’s favorite candy gives consumers a unique and innovative way to experience the brand, and they are loving it!”About Incredivend• Founded by Howard Rubin in 2021• Home of the Skittles Remix Digital Kiosk, the only place consumers can createtheir own personalized blend of Skittles by mixing and matching their favoriteflavors.• Company Headquarters: 1869 Best Drive, Walled Lake, MI 48390

