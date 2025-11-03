Copa Mechanic Supports Maricopa Pantry to Help Local Families in Need

Copa Mechanic reinforces its community commitment by supporting the Maricopa Pantry, a local nonprofit dedicated to feeding families and neighbors in need.

Community is at the heart of everything we do, and supporting Maricopa Pantry is one way we can give back to the neighbors who support us.” — Eduardo Quirindongo, Owner of Copa Mechanic

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copa Mechanic, a trusted local provider of professional auto diagnostics and maintenance, is proud to announce its continued commitment to community support through a partnership with the Maricopa Pantry. The collaboration helps provide essential food and resources to families in need across the Maricopa area.

The Maricopa Pantry, founded in 2015 by Jim and Alice Shoaf, is one of the largest food banks in Pinal County. Operating under the mission “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” the nonprofit organization distributes thousands of pounds of food each week to local residents, ensuring that no family in the community goes hungry.

Copa Mechanic’s involvement includes employee volunteer efforts, donation drives, and awareness initiatives aimed at helping the pantry meet growing community needs. The Maricopa-based auto repair shop encourages customers and residents alike to learn more about the pantry’s programs and consider supporting them through donations or volunteer work.

Located at 22111 N White Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139, Copa Mechanic has long emphasized integrity, transparency, and service—values that extend beyond the garage and into community life.

A Word from the Owner

“Community is at the heart of everything we do, and supporting Maricopa Pantry is one way we can give back to the neighbors who support us,” said Eduardo Quirindongo, Owner of Copa Mechanic.

About Copa Mechanic

Founded in 2016, Copa Mechanic is a family- and veteran-owned automotive repair shop serving the Maricopa, Arizona community. The shop provides comprehensive auto diagnostics and maintenance, including brake service, transmission repair, and electrical diagnostics. Located at 22111 N White Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139, Copa Mechanic is known for professionalism, transparency, and precision in every repair.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.