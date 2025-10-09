Oxfam reaction to Gaza ceasefire deal

Reacting to the announcement of the first stage of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Oxfam International’s Executive Director Amitabh Behar said:

“This is a desperately needed step towards ending Israel’s genocide in Gaza. We welcome the release of Israeli hostages and unlawfully detained Palestinians.

“This fragile ceasefire must be the beginning of a sustained and principled effort that leads to ending Israel’s unlawful occupation and blockade. It must be focused on restoring rights and rebuilding lives. Any political or reconstruction plan must not entrench the occupation or further undermine Palestinian sovereignty.

“The path forward must be Palestinian-led and rooted in the fulfilment of fundamental rights. Negotiations on Gaza’s future must go beyond bricks and mortar – they must restore the foundations of daily life, rebuild shattered communities and offer pathways to healing and hope. This must go hand-in-hand with Palestinian self-determination, with Palestinians leading the rebuilding and governance of Gaza, and shaping their own future across all occupied territory.

“The ceasefire must immediately unlock full and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, supported by the international community ensuring that a sustainable ceasefire is upheld.

“The international community must also ensure that Israel opens all crossings and allows aid and commercial goods to flow freely and safely at scale into every corner of the Strip. Humanitarian efforts must be UN-led and principled.

“Israel’s deliberate use of starvation, forced displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure over the past two years must be investigated as crimes under international law and those responsible held to account. A ceasefire marks only the beginning. It stops the killing and must pave the way for the next phase: preparing the ground for a sustainable peace and genuine reconciliation. This process cannot succeed without justice and accountability at its core, to prevent impunity and ensure the cycle of violence is not repeated.

“This moment must mark a shift toward an authentic, inclusive process grounded in human rights, equality, and dignity for all. World leaders must ensure that this ceasefire is upheld by all parties, that those who committed war crimes are investigated and prosecuted and the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination is upheld.”