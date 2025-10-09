The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Glossary Term: 'Crossover Study'

Crossover Design - https://brookbushinstitute.com/glossary/crossover-design

Crossover designs are especially valuable in exercise and rehabilitation research, where between-subject variability is high, and the effects of an intervention are not long-lasting or reversible.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from Glossary Term: Crossover Study - Related Glossary Term: Systematic Review - Related Courses: Manual Therapy DEFINITIONA crossover study is an experimental research design in which the same participants complete each intervention in sequence. The order of interventions is randomized; generally, a washout period separates phases to limit carryover, and participants then switch ("cross-over") to the alternate intervention. Because every participant receives all conditions, each person serves as their own control.SEMANTIC CLARIFICATION“Crossover”: Each participant switches from one intervention to another within the same study.“Randomized order”: The starting intervention is assigned randomly to reduce sequence bias.“Washout period”: A break between interventions that minimizes lingering effects from the first condition.“Within-subject control”: Each participant acts as their own control, strengthening comparisons and reducing variability.HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVEThe crossover design emerged from 19th- and early-20th-century agricultural and statistical work on “change-over” experiments (e.g., Lawes at Rothamsted, 1853) and later formal treatments of carryover and period effects (e.g., Cochran, 1939/1941), establishing the logic of applying sequential treatments to the same experimental unit. A clear, peer-reviewed clinical exemplar arrived with Hogben & Sim (1953) in the British Journal of Preventive and Social Medicine, which used repeated treatment periods within the same patients and explicitly discussed wash-in/wash-out and carryover—core features that define contemporary crossover trials.APPLIED EXAMPLE- Included in the course: Acute Variables: Periodization TrainingOliveira et al. (2018) conducted a randomized cross-over study in 23 elite male wrestlers (24.5 ± 3.9 years; injury-free ≥6 months; no ergogenic supplements/drugs). Athletes completed two 3-month training protocols in sequence, separated by a 2-month transition:Non-periodized (NP) protocol: 5 sessions/week; 4 sets/exercise; 8 reps/set; ~90% 1RM; 1 hour/session of wrestling drills to improve strength.Block linear periodization (BLP) protocol: 5 sessions/week; aerobic + resistance training;- Month 1: aerobic only (running) ~1 hour/session; no resistance training- Month 2: 2 sets/exercise; 20 reps/set; 60% 1RM; running ~45 min/session (before resistance)-Month 3: 3 sets/exercise; 10 reps/set; 80% 1RM; running ~30 min/session (before resistance)All participants continued wrestling-specific training and used a full-body resistance program (leg press, bench press, lat pulldown, seated row, shoulder press, crunches, hamstring curl).Findings- Isometric handgrip strength increased only during BLP.- Peak strength (unspecified exercise) increased significantly and similarly after both protocols.- Bench press, lat pulldown, and squat 1RM increased more after BLP.- Serum creatine kinase (CK) rose significantly during both protocols; intra-intervention CK at 1 and 2 months was higher in NP.Reference:Oliveira, A. L., Sposito-Araujo, C. A., Senna, G. W., Lopes, T. C., Godoy, E. S., Scudese, E., ... & Dantas, E. H. (2018). Comparison of the Matveev periodization model and the Verkhoshansky periodization model. Journal of Exercise Physiology Online, 21, 60–67.STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES...FOR THE COMPLETE POST CLICK THE LINKS ABOVE!

