The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Glossary Term: 'Lengthened Partials'

Lengthened partials may result in more hypertrophy than shortened partials; however, current evidence suggests lengthened partials are not superior to full or varied ROM programs.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from the Glossary Term: Lengthened Partials - Related article: Range of Motion (ROM) and Hypertrophy: Systematic Review - Related Course: Acute Variables: Exercise Range of Motion (ROM) DEFINITIONLengthened partials: A partial-range-of-motion (ROM) repetition performed at or near the most lengthened position of the target muscle, intentionally restricting the rep to the lengthened portion of the exercise arc. Lengthened partials are a set strategy, not an exercise. They are used to bias training stress toward long muscle lengths while maintaining strict control and good form.SEMANTIC CLARIFICATIONPartial ROM vs. Full ROM: Full ROM exercise uses the largest pain-free ROM available with good form. Partial ROM exercise is constrained intentionally (as in lengthened partials), by the load, or by the range permitted by the exercise or equipment.“Lengthened position” is exercise- and muscle-specific: the lengthened portion of the exercise depends on the exercise and the target muscle. For example, the bottom of a squat loads the quadriceps and gluteals in longer lengths; the bottom of a curl emphasizes the elbow flexors at longer lengths; and a maximally dorsiflexed position of a calf raise lengthens the gastrocnemius and soleus.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)Are lengthened partials better than full ROM for hypertrophy?- No. They may outperform shortened partials, but they do not outperform full or varied ROM programs. Because of additional benefits for strength and function, Full ROM remains a strong default when it can be performed without pain and with good form.Do lengthened partials build strength?- Yes, angle- or ROM-specific strength improves in the ROM you train. Lengthened partials can improve strength near end-range; however, full-ROM exercise increases strength throughout a full ROM.When should I choose lengthened partials over shortened partials?- When the goal is to stress the muscle at longer lengths, improve control near end-range, or target a sticking region at the bottom of a lift. For hypertrophy, long-length bias generally beats shortened-range bias, assuming equal effort/volume; however, full ROM is likely to produce equal or better results.Do lengthened partials increase injury risk?...FOR THE COMPLETE ARTICLE, CLICK THE LINKS ABOVE!

