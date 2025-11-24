The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Course: 'Acute Variables: Exercise Range of Motion (ROM)'

Acute Variables: Exercise Range of Motion (ROM) - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/acute-variables-exercise-range-of-motion-rom

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new articles, new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

Significant strength can be achieved with full or partial ROM exercises; however, a larger ROM is likely to increase strength over a larger ROM.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt from Course: Acute Variables: Exercise Range of Motion (ROM) - Related Article: Range of Motion (ROM) and Hypertrophy: Systematic Review - Related Glossary Term: Lengthened Partials INTRODUCTIONAccurate range of motion (ROM) recommendations for evidence-based exercise programming.This course explores how variations in exercise range of motion (ROM) influence strength, hypertrophy, EMG activity, work output, power, and movement quality. From squats and knee extensions to biceps curls and bench press, you’ll examine the research on full ROM, partial ROM, and lengthened partial strategies to make data-driven programming decisions for clients, patients, and athletes.KEY TOPICS COVERED- Force, Work & Velocity: Learn why full ROM increases total work (via increased displacement) and peak velocity, while partial ROM allows for heavier loads and potentially greater force output.- Strength and Power Outcomes: Explore ROM-specific strength adaptations and why full ROM squats and presses may lead to strength gains across a broader range.- Hypertrophy Research: Comparing full vs. partial ROM and the effects on muscle size, including a critical review of the "Lengthened Partials" trend.Exercise-Specific ROM Findings: Deep dive into ROM research for squats, knee extensions, bench press, biceps curls, back extensions, and more.- EMG Activity & Muscle-Specific Effects: Understand how muscle recruitment patterns differ between ROM conditions and how this impacts programming choices.- Corrective Strategy Integration: Consider movement limitations (e.g., loss of dorsiflexion or hip internal rotation) that reduce ROM, and discover strategies to improve ROM with corrective exercises.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)Is a full ROM better for strength?- Probably, especially if you want strength across a full ROM; however, a partial ROM may be better for ROM-specific strength and heavier overloads.Is full ROM better for hypertrophy?- Most studies show similar hypertrophy; however, a few show that full ROM may be slightly more effective.Are lengthened partials better than full ROM?...FOR THE COMPLETE PUBLICATION, CLICK THE LINKS ABOVE!

