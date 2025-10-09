Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Selects Ohanafy to Power 2026 National Wholesaler Incentive Program

Ohanafy’s AI-powered platform will streamline display execution, reporting, payouts, and wholesaler engagement across Sierra Nevada’s network.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohanafy , the AI-powered operating system for beverage businesses, announced that Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has selected Ohanafy to be the technology platform that will power its 2026 national Wholesaler Incentive Program. The initiative builds on Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s 2025 momentum and is designed to boost commercial performance across key retail channels while ensuring seamless execution and engagement across the brewer’s extensive wholesaler network.“Ohanafy’s team has developed a platform that will enable our team, along with our wholesaler partners, to deliver against our commercial priorities while increasing engagement.” said Ellie Preslar, Chief Commercial Officer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co The program centers on clear, high-level objectives: driving new placements, disruptive display execution, and sharpening on-premise and small-format execution, supported by simple, transparent incentives and recognition for top-performing wholesalers. The shared goals align the network with Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s commercial priorities.By partnering with Ohanafy, Sierra Nevada will deliver a mobile-first, user-friendly experience that makes incentives easy to participate in and manage. Reps can submit displays in the field, see real-time leaderboards, and track progress; managers gain automated reporting and streamlined payouts; and partners get a unified view of performance tied to the broader commercial plan. The result is a simpler, faster system that connects execution to engagement and outcomes.“Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is one of the most respected names in craft beer, and their commitment to operational excellence makes them an ideal partner,” said Ian Padrick, Chief Executive Officer at Ohanafy. “We’re proud to provide the technology foundation for a program designed to lift the whole network.”This partnership underscores Ohanafy’s mission to modernize the beverage industry by equipping suppliers and wholesalers with technology that brings incentive programs and commercial execution into a single, seamless system.About OhanafyOhanafy is the AI-powered operating system for the beverage industry. Powered by Salesforce and built specifically for suppliers and wholesalers, Ohanafy combines modern usability with advanced intelligence to simplify operations, streamline decisions, and unlock growth. Founded to bring innovation and speed to an underserved industry, Ohanafy puts people before products, delivering technology that helps beverage companies work smarter today and lead with confidence tomorrow.

