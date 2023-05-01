Ohanafy introduces features for Contract Brewing, Quota Management, and Pre-Orders
Ohanafy, the innovative craft beverage management software, has just announced three revolutionary features that will shake up the industry.WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohanafy, the innovative craft beverage management software, has just announced three revolutionary features that will shake up the industry: Contract Brewing, Quota Management, and Pre-Orders. These features were developed to address their customer’s specific needs and pain points.
Each is a testament to the speed at which Ohanafy brings innovative new features to market by collaborating closely with their customers and their commitment to providing the most advanced software solution available for craft beverage businesses.
Contract Brewing allows Ohanafy customers to track contract, shipping, inventory, and production information related to their contract brewing relationships. With a streamlined way to manage everything from raw materials to production to packaging and shipment, Ohanafy customers can now easily manage all aspects of contract brewing and quickly separate those from internal brewing operations.
With Quota Management, customers can automatically manage and track their sales rep’s quotas and attainments through and visualize everything on a set of easy-to-use reports and dashboards. Quotas are automatically related to each rep as orders and invoices are generated, giving business leaders and team members unparalleled visibility into their sales team’s performance. Additionally, customers can now quickly see how their reps perform across different metrics such as year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter, seasonal periods, product segments, and more.
Finally, with Ohanafy’s Pre-Order feature, customers can now accept pre-orders from distributors and customers for upcoming product releases. This feature was created to enable a streamlined way of tracking and aggregating total barrelage of what has been pre-ordered to minimize missed revenue opportunities. Once the pre-order process is complete, Ohanafy customers can convert existing pre-orders into real-time orders with invoices with one click.
To learn more about Ohanafy or see a demo of why they are the go-to solution for breweries across the United States, visit their website today. Also, be sure to check their booth #1863 at the Craft Brewers Conference, where they’ll showcase these exciting new features.
About Ohanafy:
Ohanafy is a revolutionary brewery management software that partners with craft beverage companies of all sizes to boost sales, cut costs, and save time. As the only brewery management software built on Salesforce, Ohanafy has become the go-to solution for breweries across the United States. Whether you're a small craft brewer or a large-scale operation, Ohanafy provides a solution to support running your entire business on the world’s #1 platform, Salesforce. To learn more about how Ohanafy can transform your business, and their commitment to supporting the craft beverage industry, schedule a demo today.
