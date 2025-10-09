New appointments and mandates for members of OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration

Several OSCE participating States renewed and updated their national appointments to the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration on 29 September 2025. Cyprus, France, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Slovenia and Switzerland made new appointments and renewed mandates for their members to the Court in line with the provisions of the 1992 Stockholm Convention.

Under the Convention, each State party appoints two conciliators, one arbitrator and one alternate arbitrator for a six-year term. These members constitute the Court of Conciliation and Arbitration within the OSCE. The Court’s aim is to propose mechanisms for the peaceful resolution of disputes between States parties through conciliation and arbitration. These procedures are also open to OSCE participating States by agreement.

The appointed conciliators and arbitrators are invited to elect the next Bureau of the Court, whose term of office is set to expire in October 2025. The election procedure starts with an invitation to nominate candidates. The invitation has now been initiated by the OSCE Court in collaboration with the Convention’s depository State, Sweden.

View the regularly updated register of appointed members and alternate members of the Court.