OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe supports High-Level Briefing on Tajikistan’s New National Strategy to Counter Terrorism and Extremism

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in close partnership with the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Tajikistan, supported the organization and delivery of a high-level briefing to present the new National Strategy on Countering Terrorism and Extremism for 2026–2041 and its accompanying Action Plan through 2030.

Held in Dushanbe, the event brought together senior representatives of national institutions, international partners, and civil society to discuss the strategic priorities and implementation mechanisms of the new framework. The Strategy sets a 15-year vision for national resilience and stability, underpinned by a five-year Action Plan focused on operational delivery.

In her opening remarks, Tatiana Turcan, Acting Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, highlighted the OSCE’s long-standing support to Tajikistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and strengthening the rule of law. “Our support is not occasional. It is strategic, sustained, and rooted in the principles of comprehensive security. This Strategy is a long-term vision for stability and resilience,” she said.

Turcan also emphasized that the co-ordinated comments and recommendations from the OSCE Institutions, including TNTD/ATU, ODIHR, HCNM, and RFoM, as well as relevant units within the OSCE Secretariat in Vienna played a key role in the Strategy’s development. “This collective input helped ensure the Strategy reflects OSCE commitments and international standards” she added.

Major-General Manuchehr Mahmudzoda, Head of the Unified Information Center under the General Prosecutor’s Office, underscored the inclusive nature of the Strategy’s development: “For the first time in the history of Strategy preparation, recommendations were collected from all relevant stakeholders. I am proud to say that nearly 90 per cent of these proposals have been reflected in the final draft presented today.”

He further stressed the importance of inter-agency co-ordination and the role of the Unified Information Center in ensuring effective implementation of the Strategy and Action Plan.

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe remains committed to supporting national institutions in Tajikistan through strategic advisory services, technical assistance, and inclusive dialogue platforms. The Office will continue to work closely with the General Prosecutor’s Office and other stakeholders to promote comprehensive security and regional co-operation.