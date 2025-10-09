Jubilee Annual Regional Forensic Conference organized in Montenegro with OSCE support

Security and justice can only be achieved when institutions co-operate across the entire chain - from investigation to prosecution to adjudication. A forensic result, no matter how advanced, only has meaning when police investigators can use it, prosecutors can validate it, and judges can trust it. This was a key message at the 10th Regional Forensic Conference titled “Advancing Technologies in Facial Recognition, Fingerprint, DNA and Vehicle Forensics to Address Transnational Organized Crime.”

The conference was jointly organized by the Forensic Center of the Police Directorate of Montenegro and the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, with support of the EU4FAST-WB and the Embassy of the United States of America, on 8 and 9 October 2025, in Budva.

The event brought together more than 50 forensic and human rights experts from Montenegro and the Western Balkans, as well as participants from Croatia, Germany, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, who shared insights and good practices across key forensic disciplines, including the application of DNA analysis, facial recognition, and vehicle forensics in investigations related to trafficking in human beings, migrant smuggling, and other forms of cross-border and organized crime.

Opening the event, Acting Director of the Police Directorate of Montenegro, Lazar Šćepanović, stated that co-operation with relevant regional and international organizations, as well as with police services in neighbouring countries, is of exceptional importance in the fight against all forms of international crime. He stated, “We are aware that forensics does not begin in the laboratory, but at the scene of the crime, where forensic techniques collect evidence. It is up to us to provide accurate, unbiased, scientifically based evidence, and our common mission is to contribute to strengthening the rule of law through the application of the highest standards at all levels. The quality of evidence largely depends on expertise, equipment and work methods, so I would like to express my special gratitude to the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, the EU Delegation - the EU4FAST project and the US Embassy for recognizing the importance of the work of our Forensic Centre and providing significant support to it.”.

Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, Ambassador Jan Haukaas, stated that the Mission promotes a cross-sectoral approach, working not only with the Forensic Centre and Police Directorate, but also with prosecutors and the judiciary through its various projects. He stated that, “For the Mission, strengthening forensic science is not an isolated technical effort - it is a core investment in security, accountability and public trust. Without credible forensic evidence, organized crime networks evade justice, victims remain unidentified, and institutions lose legitimacy in the eyes of citizens.”

This year, the Mission provided participation of five Police Academy cadets and a PhD candidate in molecular biology and genetics, thus placing emphasis on importance of youth engagement and development, as well as continuity, cooperation and institutional evolution. “Their participation is not symbolic - it is strategic. Montenegro’s future resilience depends not only on strengthening today’s capacities, but also on investing in the next generation of professionals,” said Ambassador Haukaas.

Director of the Forensic Centre, Sandra Kovačević, said that this 10tth conference is not only a celebration of the progress achieved in the field of forensics, but also a moment to reflect on the evolving challenges ahead and the strength of regional and international partnerships. “Over the years, this conference has grown into a unique platform for exchanging expertise, building trust, and harmonizing forensic standards in support of justice and the rule of law,” said Kovačević.

Organized since 2016, the Annual Regional Forensic Conference has gathered over 300 forensic experts from 15 countries over 10 years, providing a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and progress in the field of forensic science across the Western Balkans and beyond.