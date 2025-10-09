Florida Chamber of Commerce Insurance Summit to Feature Mangrove Property Insurance CEO Steve Weinstein as Guest Speaker

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. Mangrove's P&C solutions are tailored to Florida's unique market.

Weinstein to Provide Perspectives on Florida’s Improving Property Insurance Landscape

We’re building Mangrove on a foundation of partnerships, and my career-long association with the Florida Chamber, its members and broader family are among the most important to me and Mangrove.” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance Company (Mangrove) Founder and CEO Stephen Weinstein will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Florida Chamber of Commerce Annual Insurance Summit , scheduled for December 4-5 in Orlando, FL. Weinstein will join other property insurance chief executives to provide perspectives on Florida’s improving insurance landscape.Florida’s recent legislative and regulatory reforms, supported by the Florida Chamber , harmonized aspects of Florida’s insurance and tort regime with national standards and succeeded in stabilizing Florida’s insurance market, attracting new entrants, competition and capacity to help Floridians reliably meet their property insurance needs.The Florida Chamber’s Annual Insurance Summit is a long-standing professional gathering that brings together members of the state’s business community, lawmakers, insurance professionals, and regulators for interactive and important discussions on where the Florida insurance market is today, as well as what’s on the horizon.“We’re building Mangrove on a foundation of partnerships, and my career-long association with the Florida Chamber, its members and broader family are among the most important to me and Mangrove, said Stephen Weinstein, Founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. “We are grateful to Florida’s executive branch, legislative and community leaders like the Chamber who stewarded the smart legislative and regulatory reforms that gave us the conviction to bring sustainable new capital and expertise to Florida.”With attendance from business leaders, insurance professionals, independent agents, reinsurers, and legislative officials, the Florida Insurance Summit is an essential engagement opportunity. For more information and to register, visit: 2025 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit – Florida Chamber of CommerceABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc., Mangrove provides homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com, and follow Mangrove on LinkedIn.

