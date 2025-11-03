Appalachian Ford Solutions announces its official membership in the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), reinforcing its commitment to transparency and trust.

Appalachian Ford Solutions (NASDAQ:AFS)

Joining MAP reaffirms our commitment to honesty and professionalism. It’s about giving our customers confidence that their vehicle is in the hands of a shop that puts integrity first.” — Kevin Ford, Owner

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appalachian Ford Solutions Becomes a Member of the Motorist Assurance Program

Appalachian Ford Solutions has officially joined the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), a nationally recognized organization dedicated to promoting transparency, consumer trust, and consistent service standards across the automotive industry.

Through MAP membership, Appalachian Ford Solutions gains access to a framework that encourages open communication between service providers and vehicle owners. The program provides guidelines and inspection standards designed to ensure customers receive only the services they need and understand the reasons behind each recommendation.

For the team at Appalachian Ford Solutions, MAP certification underscores their long-standing commitment to ethical business practices, technical excellence, and community trust. The move follows the company’s recent expansion to 3353 East Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660, where its specialized Ford repair services continue to grow.

A Word from the Owner

“Joining MAP reaffirms our commitment to honesty and professionalism. It’s about giving our customers confidence that their vehicle is in the hands of a shop that puts integrity first.” — Kevin Ford, Owner

About Appalachian Ford Solutions

Appalachian Ford Solutions provides diagnostics, maintenance, and mechanical Ford repair services. The family-owned shop combines technical expertise with a dedication to customer care and ethical service standards. Learn more or schedule service by visiting appfordsolutions.com or stopping by the new location at 3353 East Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.