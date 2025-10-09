MIF: Writing Its 30th Chapter, Forging Global Business Opportunities

MACAU, October 9 - Over the years, the “Macao International Trade & Investment Fair” (MIF) has consistently strengthened its role as a vital platform, supporting Macao’s moderate economic diversification. Compared to its inaugural edition, the exhibition scale has grown more than tenfold in recent years, with a continuously expanding global network. Bringing together participants from over 40 countries and regions this year, the “30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair” (30th MIF) will be held from 22 to 25 October (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, establishing itself as a premier business event in Macao and offering shared benefits of the MICE platform.

Strengthening the MIF platform functionality: over 50 events scheduled to drive economic and trade momentum

Since its inception in 1996, the MIF has become Macao’s foremost annual event in international economy and trade, as well as the first UFI-accredited professional exhibition in the city. Under the theme “Macao, Gateway to Global Business”, and with Guangzhou invited as the partner city, this edition will adopt innovative approaches to enrich its offerings and further solidify Macao’s position as an economic and trade platform. In addition, it will host over 50 high-profile economic and trade conferences and forums, including regional co-operation forums and internationally accredited professional meetings, which will be held during the 30th MIF to enhance Macao’s function as a regional economic and trade platform on all fronts. There will also be a host of matching sessions to create more networking opportunities for businesses, maximising the event’s impact.

New exhibition areas: spotlight on the four key industries

This year’s MIF introduces a number of specialised exhibition areas, such as the “Robotics Industry Pavilion” and the “Macao Big Health Brand Global Promotion Pavilion”, in precise alignment with Macao’s “1+4” industrial diversification strategy.

The exhibition is divided into 5 zones: “Partner City Thematic Zone”, “Macao-Hengqin Economic and Trade Zone”, “Chinese Provinces and Cities Trade and Investment Zone”, “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area”, and “Diversified Industries Zone” to demonstrate industrial diversity.

With innovation taking centre stage, over 20 new products and technologies will make their debuts during the event, along with robot ambassadors making their first appearance in community flash roadshows to showcase the deep integration of technology and MICE events.

Furthermore, the 30th MIF will be held concurrently and at the same venue with the “2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (2nd C-PLPEX), the “Macao Franchise Expo 2025” (2025MFE), and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area High-Quality Talent Development Conference”, enabling multiple exhibitions to link up for resource integration and maximisation of business outcomes. For the latest updates on the MIF, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo, call (853) 2882 8711, and follow the WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.