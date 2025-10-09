【Promotions in Indonesia and Malaysia】Experience Macao Mega Sale is unveiled in Jakarta, Indonesia today (9 October)

MACAU, October 9 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is holding mega tourism promotional events in Indonesia and Malaysia between 9 and 12 October, continuously tapping into the international markets in Southeast Asia. Kicking off in Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta today (9 October), the “Experience Macao Mega Sale” offers locals a window onto a diversity of destination appeal along with Macao tourism packages on special sale, as part of the efforts to boost visitor arrivals from Indonesia and widen international markets.

The officiating guests at the opening ceremony included MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Deputy Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Ethan Huang, Executive Director of the Confederation of Indonesia Tourism Associations (GIPI), Irsal Syahbudin, President of the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO), Pauline Suharno, and President of Macau Leisure Tourism Services Innovation Association, Paul Wong.

Target Muslim visitor market

In her speech, Director Senna Fernandes highlighted the significant third ranking of Indonesia as one of Macao’s major international visitor markets. Up until August 2025, Macao has welcomed over 132,000 Indonesian visitors this year, a year-on-year surge of 15%. With Muslim tourism on the rise, Macao keeps widening the offer of Muslim-friendly services and hospitality such as Halal-certified dining and tailor-made tour packages, as well as the publication of “Macao for Muslim Travelers – Halal Travel Guide” in different languages. Industry training is regularly organized to equip tourism personnel with knowledge and skills of catering for Muslim visitors, building Macao into a Muslim-friendly destination together with the travel trade to diversify market segments.

Trade’s special offer on tourism products

Together with the six integrated resort enterprises, Air Macau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as well as nine local travel agencies, MGTO runs booths at the Mega Sale for four days to brand Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure. A series of tourism products are launched by local travel agencies to provide a greater variety of journey experiences and special offers.

MAK MAK x trendy local IP boost promotional impact

Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK partners with Indonesia’s trendy webcomic Tahilalats in showcasing Macao’s vibrant scene of “tourism +” and sparking the interest of young travelers for a wider promotional impact. To spotlight the Mega Sale in advance, the two IPs graced the Car Free Day for a fun encounter with residents in Jakarta for two consecutive Sundays.

Indonesian celebrities dazzle the event

The Mega Sale encompasses interactive zones of fun games and photo installations, ranging from Formula motor-racing experience, claw game of both IPs’ stuffed toys, fun headshot to “Macao’s chef” and “mega almond biscuit”.

The event presents a series of wonderful stage performances including the singing performances of famous Indonesian artist Bernadya Nastiti and Indonesian band Maliq & D'Essentials, comedian actor Oza Rangkuti’s talk show, KOLs’ sharing session, Portuguese Folk Dance, magic show, lion dance and face-changing art performance. There are sampling sessions of signature Macanese delicacies, as well as daily sessions of prize-giving question game and lucky draw. Participants have the opportunity to obtain MAK MAK x Tahilalats souvenirs in return. Immersive experience is offered to promote Macao’s vibrant glamour of “tourism +”.

MGTO organizes mega tourism promotional events in Indonesia and Southeast Asia to expand the visitor markets and attract Muslim visitors with great potential as consumers. By a variety of strategic promotional initiatives online and offline, the Office forges ahead to expand international visitor markets, in turn fostering the diversified development of Macao’s tourism and economy.