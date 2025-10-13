IAM to build children’s exploration pavilion of over 6,000 square metres in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais

MACAU, October 13 - After comprehensive analysis of the distribution and characteristics of the population in the Northern District and their needs for leisure facilities, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will build a children’s exploration pavilion with an area of about 6,500 square metres in the recently opened Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais. The pavilion aims to inspire creativity, foster inquisitiveness and offer the children and youth in Macao an innovative, diversified and educational all-weather play space. It is planned that the design will be initiated in 2026, and endeavours will be made to commence the public tender procedures of the construction in 2027 and complete the construction in the fourth quarter of 2028.

The children’s exploration pavilion is to be located on the first and second floors of the services centre and the service target group covers babies and toddlers, school-aged children, adolescents and parents. With “exploratory play supermarket” as the design concept and through interactive play space with multiple themes and modules, the pavilion aims to lead children to explore and learn freely. Meanwhile, the dynamic routes of parents and children, the sense of participation and level of comfort will also be taken into consideration to facilitate an inclusive and sharing atmosphere for the users of the play space.

The first floor spans a total area of about 3,000 square metres divided into six planned zones. The target group of the play facilities is children from 0 to 12 years old. The planned facilities include low-altitude adventure, rock-climbing and slide zone, mesh climbing, slide and obstacle challenge zone, activity and game zone for babies and toddlers, workshops, multi-purpose room, board game room, toy library and a rest area providing light meals and coffee. The second floor spans a total area of about 3,500 square metres and the target age group of the five planned zones with play facilities is from 6 to 18 years old. The planned facilities include trampoline fun zone, exploration rope course, recreational challenge zone, innovative recreational sports zone and board game activity room, etc.

IAM hopes that children in different age groups can experience exciting and safe challenge items while stimulating a sense of adventure in the fun and games and training their physical abilities in a setting with both dynamic and static facilities through diversified and abundant play and leisure activities. IAM also hopes that children’s creativity and learning can be inspired and logical thought and social skills can be fostered through facilities such as workshops, board game activities and parent-child interaction, and an all-weather learning, exploration and interactive experience play environment can be created for children.