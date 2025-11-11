US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Teams Up with The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate to Make Sure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Have Direct Access to the Nation’s Top Lawyers-Not Middlemen

"We do not want a navy veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to hire a middleman law firm that will not work on your case as we would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. ” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate along with the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate are teaming up to make certain a navy veteran who had asbestos exposure on the job before 1983 who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma get to the nation's top asbestos exposure or mesothelioma lawyers. As they would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466, the internet is loaded with law firms advertising for people like this, they make outlandish claims about who they are, and all they are is a middleman marketing law firm trying to cash in on some really bad situation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The group says, "For starters the US Navy and or the government does not sponsor any group for navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. We started our initiative two decades ago after two of our loved ones were diagnosed with mesothelioma. What we quickly discovered there is no easy way to determine who really are the nation's top mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys.

"When we say the nation’s 'top attorneys' we mean extremely skilled lawyers who consistently get the best results for their clients-and we are always happy to give this information to a veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in the nation if they or their loved ones would call us at 866-714-6466.

"We do not want a navy veteran who has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to hire a middleman law firm that will sell you to another law firm to do the work as we would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. There is no group like us in the nation-and we want the best compensation outcome for a navy veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer or mesothelioma diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

