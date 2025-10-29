US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Get Super Serious About Compensation If Their Loved One Had Asbestos Exposure in The Navy Before 1983

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer or the much rarer mesothelioma anywhere in the nation, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-get compensated.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are on a mission to educate and assist navy veterans who have developed lung cancer and or mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure in the navy and our priority is people like this get compensated. The exposure to asbestos must have been before 1983 and the veteran must be able to recall the specifics as we are happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466.

"Our initiative is nationwide in all 50 states, we have been assisting navy veterans with lung cancer and or mesothelioma for two decades and we have teams of the best asbestos exposure lawyers in the nation to assist with the compensation process. There is literally no group like us in the nation.

"Thousands of navy veterans will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year as will hundreds with mesothelioma. The reason these cancers developed was exposure to asbestos. Prior to 1983 navy veterans were required to work around asbestos on navy ships, submarines and navy shipyards where their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs or a retrofit as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466. We also offer to help a navy veteran figure out the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



