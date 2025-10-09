Western Cape Mobility on Huguenot Tunnel reopening to traffic ahead of holiday return travel

The Huguenot Tunnel and Toll Plaza has been reopened to traffic, just in time for the end of the school holidays and for holidaymakers returning home. This follows the conclusion of thorough inspections and assessments by the designated professional engineering team and South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL). Temporary restrictions and safety measures are in place while permanent repair work continues.

Motorists are to note the following temporary measures:

Restricted lane widths northbound, between Blocks 418–429, due to barriers and scaffolding

Speed limits of 60 km/h through most of the tunnel and 40 km/h at the affected area

In addition, Du Toitskloof Pass has been closed in both directions for work to continue on this route.

The Western Cape Mobility Department thanks all motorists for their patience during the closure of the tunnel. Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Minister Isaac Sileku said, “I thank all our teams and SANRAL for their hard work in ensuring that this key transport link is safely reopened. We understand the closure caused severe inconvenience. But safety was and remains our highest priority.”

The reopening of the tunnel will also ease congestion and alleviate pressure on alternative routes.

Further updates regarding upcoming temporary night closures will be communicated in due course.

