Gauteng Roads and Transport on official launch of Modderfontein Road (K155) upgrade project

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, today presided over a sod-turning ceremony to officially mark the commencement of the Modderfontein Road (K155) Upgrade Project, between the R25 and Pretoria Road in Edenvale.

The project forms part of the Department’s broader commitment to enhancing mobility, accessibility, and connectivity across the province. It entails the construction of new carriageways, the widening of existing lanes, and various improvements designed to ease congestion and improve traffic flow in the area.

The upgrade supports the proposed Linksfield Development Node, a mixed-use urban precinct aimed at creating a well-integrated environment for living, working, and recreation.

The development is expected to stimulate inclusive economic growth, enhance urban character, and improve the quality of life for residents.

Beyond improving transport infrastructure, the K155 project will also unlock socio-economic opportunities, introduce a public transport system to the area, and provide new access points for local communities and businesses along the route.

Key components of the project include:

Removal and replacement of existing asphalt (Mill and Inlay)

Widening of the existing carriageway

Construction of a new dual carriageway road

Construction of a new taxi facility

Upgrades to stormwater drainage systems and side drains

Installation of kerbs, medians, and road markings

New traffic signals, street lighting, and pedestrian crossings

Installation and modification of gantries, fences, and guardrails

Accommodation of traffic and finishing of road reserves

The layout of the proposed interchange on K155 Road has been revised to align with the existing Modderfontein Road and the proposed Main Road 2.

This new configuration allows for seamless integration with future upgrades and extensions of the K155 route.

While the interchange will not affect access from Curie Road and Jersey Street, the Modderfontein/Kerry Road intersection will be closed, with traffic diverted to Curie Road. The Edenvale Hospital taxi drop-off access will also be relocated to accommodate the new design.

“This project is a clear demonstration of our commitment to building smart, efficient, and accessible transport infrastructure that connects people to opportunities,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

“Through the K155 upgrade, we are not just building roads, we are laying the foundation for economic activity, community development, and integrated urban growth,” she added.

The Modderfontein Road upgrade is a strategic intervention aligned with the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Growing Gauteng Together Through Smart Mobility (GGT2030) vision, which seeks to build a modern, sustainable, and inclusive transport network across the province.

