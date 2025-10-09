AI Sealer by Wenqi Wu and Liang Hou Wins Gold in A' Culture Awards

AI Sealer

Innovative Cultural Heritage Design Recognized for Preserving Traditional Seal Carving Craft through Intelligent Manufacturing

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of cultural heritage design, has announced AI Sealer by Wenqi Wu and Liang Hou as the Gold winner in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. This exceptional design has been recognized for its innovative approach to preserving the traditional Chinese seal carving craft by integrating intelligent manufacturing technologies.AI Sealer addresses the challenges faced by the Cultural Heritage industry in preserving and digitalizing traditional crafts. By combining advanced deep learning models with user-friendly design, the system simplifies the seal design process while maintaining its artistic essence. This innovative approach not only makes the ancient craft more accessible to the public but also establishes a new ecosystem that seamlessly connects design, production, and consumption.The AI Sealer system offers a personalized design experience by replicating ancient seal characters in various traditional styles. Users can easily create customized seals through a three-step process: text input, character style selection, and layout adjustment. The intelligent carving machine ensures precise and accurate engraving, producing high-quality physical seals. Additionally, each seal design can be certified as an NFT, extending its application to the digital realm.Winning the Gold A' Design Award in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category serves as a testament to the exceptional design and innovation behind AI Sealer. This recognition is expected to inspire further exploration and development in the field of cultural heritage preservation through technological integration. The team behind AI Sealer remains committed to pushing the boundaries of design and technology to create meaningful solutions that benefit society.Project MembersAI Sealer was designed by a talented team of individuals. Creative Director Wenqi Wu led the project, while designers Liang Hou, Hanshu Shen, Yehang Yin, Chongjun Zhong, Songruoyao Wu, Mingwei Chen, Zizhen Hong, and Yanji Zhao contributed to the design process. Fengting Ge served as the Design Researcher, and programmers Lvkesheng Shen and Jiaxing Yu played a crucial role in the technical implementation. The project was guided by tutor Kejun Zhang.Interested parties may learn more about the AI Sealer design at:About Wenqi Wu and Liang HouWenqi Wu is a designer who integrates digital and intelligent technologies with product development. Their practice focuses on revitalizing traditional arts through technology for cultural preservation and innovation. Wu's key work includes developing art digitalization techniques, resulting in multiple patents and academic publications. The practice has earned recognition through international design awards and national innovation competitions, with their applied systems supporting major public events and blending technological advancement, cultural heritage, and real-world impact.About Zhejiang UniversityZhejiang University is an elite C9 League university located in Hangzhou, China. Founded in 1897, it offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs across 37 colleges, schools, and departments. The University is dedicated to nurturing high-caliber innovators and future leaders, encouraging interdisciplinary research, and translating knowledge and creativity to benefit wider communities. As a student team from Zhejiang University, this group firmly believes in their ability to change the world through their own efforts.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and impact within the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated against pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award recognizes visionary approaches and the outstanding skill of creators, serving as a benchmark for excellence and encouraging further innovation in the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition is open to entries from all industries and countries, with a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury panel. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the principles of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://culturalheritageawards.com

