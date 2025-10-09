Renowned Aviation Attorney Lapayowker to Acquire Aviation Financial Consulting, LLC

Aviation Financial Consulting, LLC Stewart H. Lapayowker, Esq. Glenn Hediger

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jettax Holdings, LLC, a company co-founded by Stewart H. Lapayowker , Esq., founder of Lapayowker Jet Counsel, P.A., today announced the planned acquisition of Aviation Financial Consulting, LLC (“AFC”), a nationally recognized aviation tax, accounting and consulting firm. The transaction will result in added capacity to increase AFC’s ability to serve a growing private aviation industry and make available post-acquisition services to private aircraft buyers and sellers. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026.“I have enormous respect for Stewart and believe he is absolutely the perfect strategic partner to expand AFC’s work,” said Glenn Hediger founder and current owner of AFC. Lapayowker added, “I welcome the opportunity to invest in Glenn’s thirty-five plus years of experience in this industry. I am confident that our shared vision and natural rapport will grow AFC many times over.”Lapayowker and Hediger have worked alongside for nearly three decades, providing aviation legal, accounting, and tax expertise to shared clients. They have served together on the Tax Committee of the National Business Aviation Association. The acquisition brings together seasoned professionals in a niche market that relies heavily on trusted relationships.The two remarked, “We have worked together so well and so often that this just made good sense. We consistently challenge each other’s thinking in ways that benefit our clients. There’s no doubt this will be a rewarding and enjoyable collaboration.”Post-acquisition, AFC will continue to operate as an independent business unit with no significant changes to its day-to-day operations. “It will be business as usual,” noted Hediger. “What will change is AFC’s ability to expand capacity, attract top talent, and further enhance the high level of service our clients have come to expect.” Lapayowker is "hopeful that the relationship with AFC will support the post-closing continuity of the acquisition structures implemented for clients for their private aircraft acquisitions."Aviation Financial Consulting, LLCAviation Financial Consulting, LLC (AFC) provides the general aviation community with specialized aviation tax and accounting services. The firm’s expertise includes federal excise tax compliance, state sales and use tax planning, personal and entertainment use reporting, SEC aircraft-related disclosure and tax reporting, GAAP tax accounting, and acquisition/disposition planning. Glenn Hediger, founder and President of AFC, has over 35 years in general aviation, including nearly a decade and a half holding tax, accounting, and government affairs roles at Dassault Falcon Jet and client consulting responsibilities at RSM, US. For more information, visit www.AFCjettax.aero Stewart H. Lapayowker, Esq.Stewart H. Lapayowker devotes his law practice to corporate aircraft transactions. He counsels corporate and individual clients, foreign and domestic, on issues relating to the acquisition, sale, leasing, registration and financing of new and pre-owned jet aircraft (including fractional aircraft). He counsels on a wide variety of aviation matters, including implementing tax efficient structures, related FAA and DOT regulatory matters, regulatory evaluation of operations, aircraft management arrangements, personal use issues and compensation-related SEC issues in connection with the use of business aircraft by public companies. He has lectured on aviation topics, been cited to by a Federal Court, and is the author of “Buying a Private Jet? What You Don’t Know…” (2025). For more information, visit https://www.JetCounsel.Law and @yourjetlawyer on Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube, airplanelawyer on Facebook

