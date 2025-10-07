Private Jet Lawyer Releases Book on Behind the Scenes of Buying a Private Jet

Book Cover Logo Lapayowker Jet Counsel, P.A.

Experienced private jet lawyer has published "Buying a Private Jet? What You Don't Know..." He pulls back the curtain on the intricacies of private jets

I share lessons from the trenches, and insights to help you ask the right questions and avoid costly mistakes when buying or selling a private aircraft.” — Stewart H. Lapayowker, Esq.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly three decades practicing as an aviation attorney, Stewart Lapayowker has seen one truth hold steady: buying a private aircraft is not like buying anything else. From Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault and Textron transactions, new and pre-owned, to cross-border imports and exports, fractional programs and helicopters, every transaction has its own complexities—tax structuring, regulatory compliance, financing strategies, delivery logistics, personal use and, of course, personalities.Along the way, he's seen clients—principals, family offices, public and private companies, flight departments, brokers—encounter the same surprises over and over. Deals stall, costs rise, opportunities are missed… simply because the "unknowns" weren't addressed at the start. "That's why I wrote: Buying a Private Aircraft? What You Don't Know…" he said. It's designed as a practical, real-world guide to navigating the aircraft acquisition and sales process in plain non-technical language that anyone can understand. He explains that "I share lessons from the trenches, and insights to help you ask the right questions and avoid costly mistakes when buying or selling a private aircraft."Whether you're a first-time buyer, a seasoned operator, or an advisor supporting a transaction, the goal of the book s to give potential owners a playbook that makes the journey smoother.Lapayowker will be at NBAA's Business Aviation Convention and Expo October 14-18 in Las Vegas. Also available on Amazon and Kindle.Stewart H. Lapayowker devotes his law practice to corporate aircraft transactions. He counsels corporate and individual clients, foreign and domestic, on issues relating to the acquisition, sale, leasing, registration and financing of new and pre-owned jet aircraft (including fractional aircraft). He counsels on a wide variety of aviation matters, including implementing tax efficient structures, related FAA and DOT regulatory matters, regulatory evaluation of operations, aircraft management arrangements, personal use issues and compensation-related SEC issues in connection with the use of business aircraft by public companies. He has lectured on aviation topics, been cited to by a Federal Court, and is the author of "Buying a Private Jet? What You Don't Know…" (2025). For more information, https://www.JetCounsel.Law and @yourjetlawyer on Insta and Tik-Tok.

