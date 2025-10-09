DeviQA AI Assistant Boosts Team Efficiency by 500%

DeviQA’s AI Assistant boosts QA team efficiency by 500%, automating test generation, debugging, and reporting while empowering engineers to focus on strategy.

Our engineers don’t just save time, they work differently.” — Dmytro Reznik, Founder & CTO at DeviQA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviQA, a global leader in software testing and quality assurance, today announced that its Internal AI Assistant for QA Engineers has increased team efficiency by up to 500% since its rollout earlier this year. The assistant, designed as a real-time copilot for QA teams, has already transformed the way DeviQA delivers testing at scale.

Unlike many AI initiatives that remain conceptual, DeviQA’s assistant has been battle-tested across dozens of live projects. Engineers report significant improvements in speed, accuracy, and workload reduction, allowing them to focus on higher-value tasks while the assistant handles repetitive or complex analysis.

Proven results include:

(1) 5x faster test case generation, producing risk-prioritized test suites in minutes instead of hours.

(2) 60% less time spent debugging flaky tests through AI-driven root cause analysis.

(3) 70% reduction in regression bottlenecks thanks to intelligent impact analysis and test prioritization.

(4) Instant reporting, automated test documentation and client-ready QA summaries available in real time.

“The assistant takes away the grind of repetitive tasks, letting teams focus on strategy, edge cases, and creative problem solving. That’s where the 500% efficiency gain really comes from,” said Dmytro Reznik, Founder & CTO at DeviQA.

DeviQA emphasizes that its AI Assistant is not a replacement for human expertise but an accelerator of it. Trained on millions of real test cases and bug patterns collected over 15 years, the system is domain-specific, secure, and fully aligned with client privacy standards.

This milestone reinforces DeviQA’s broader commitment to innovation. With the AI Assistant now integrated into daily workflows, clients benefit from shorter release cycles, higher quality coverage, and reduced costs, all while keeping full transparency and control.

About DeviQA

Founded in 2010, DeviQA is more than a QA vendor, it’s a global quality partner. Trusted by startups and enterprises alike, DeviQA blends deep testing expertise, advanced automation, and AI testing innovation to help companies ship faster, smarter, and safer. With over 300 clients worldwide DeviQA sets the standard for what modern QA looks like.

