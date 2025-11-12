DeviQA ranked #1 among the 25 Best QA Outsourcing Companies in 2025 by SuperbCompanies for excellence in automation, CI/CD, and quality engineering.

This award reflects not only our engineering excellence but also the trust of the organizations that partner with us to build reliable, high-performing software.” — Oleg Sadikov, co-founder & CEO of DeviQA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviQA has been ranked #1 in the “25 Best QA Outsourcing Companies in 2025” nomination by SuperbCompanies, a leading international research and analytics platform for IT service providers.

This annual award recognizes the most trusted, innovative, and technically advanced QA outsourcing partners worldwide.

SuperbCompanies evaluated over 400 active software testing vendors across North America, the UK, and Eastern Europe, using a 47-point evaluation framework that measures engineering maturity, automation ROI, CI/CD integration, delivery transparency, and client satisfaction.

“DeviQA earned the top position for its automation-forward approach, measurable business impact, and CI/CD-aligned delivery maturity,” – SuperbCompanies Editorial Board.

A Global Recognition of Leadership and Quality Engineering

This award marks a major milestone in DeviQA’s 15-year journey of transforming software testing into an engineering discipline.

The company’s leadership in test automation, transparent reporting, and continuous quality engineering distinguished it from hundreds of competitors, earning recognition as the top QA outsourcing company of 2025.

“Being named #1 globally is an incredible honor and a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and client success,” said the

DeviQA leadership team.

Why DeviQA Was Selected #1

According to SuperbCompanies, DeviQA demonstrated exceptional strength in key categories:

- Automation & CI/CD engineering maturity

- Delivery transparency and measurable impact

- Client retention and satisfaction rates

- Domain expertise across FinTech, HealthTech, SaaS, and enterprise platforms

The recognition underscores DeviQA’s position as a global benchmark in quality engineering, helping companies accelerate releases, reduce production risk, and scale QA efficiently in the era of AI-driven software delivery.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a global software testing and QA outsourcing company with 15+ years of experience delivering test automation, QA-as-a-Service, and continuous quality engineering to technology organizations worldwide. With delivery centers in Europe and North America, DeviQA helps startups and enterprises improve release velocity, product reliability, and software performance through mature, data-driven QA frameworks.

