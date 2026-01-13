DeviQA Named to the Clutch 1000 List of Top-Rated Business Service Providers for 2025

DeviQA is recognized on the Clutch 1000 List for 2025 for consistent client satisfaction and high-quality QA services for SaaS and tech companies.

We focus on practical QA, clear ownership, and real impact on release quality and engineering velocity, and our clients consistently confirm that approach.” — Oleg Sadikov, CEO and co-founder of DeviQA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviQA, a software testing and quality assurance company, has been named to the Clutch 1000 List – Top-Rated Business Service Providers of 2025, published by Clutch, the leading global B2B ratings and reviews platform.

This recognition marks another year of DeviQA’s inclusion among Clutch’s top-rated service providers, reflecting consistent client satisfaction and sustained performance over time, not a one-off result.

The Clutch 1000 highlights the top 1,000 service providers worldwide, selected from more than 350,000 companies listed on the platform. Rankings are based on verified client reviews, market presence, service excellence, and the ability to consistently deliver measurable business outcomes.

DeviQA’s continued presence on the list reflects long-term partnerships with product-led companies, strong client feedback, and a proven ability to scale QA processes without slowing product delivery.

“Being recognized by Clutch year after year validates the way we work,” Dmitry Reznik, co-founder & CTO at DeviQA.

DeviQA partners with SaaS and technology-driven organizations to design and scale QA for fast, reliable releases. The company delivers QA outsourcing through managed testing and dedicated QA teams, with additional QA consulting and on-demand engineers to support release stability and predictable growth.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a software testing and quality assurance company supporting technology businesses worldwide. The company partners closely with engineering and product teams to build stable, scalable, and high-quality software through measurable, outcome-driven QA practices.

About Clutch

Clutch is a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform that connects businesses with trusted service providers. The Clutch 1000 is an annual list recognizing the top-performing business service providers based on verified client reviews, industry expertise, and market leadership.



