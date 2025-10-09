Aka Teppanyaki by Ayse Kubilay Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Aka Teppanyaki

Ayse Kubilay's Innovative Japanese Restaurant Design Receives Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the design industry, has announced Aka Teppanyaki by Ayse Kubilay as the Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in Aka Teppanyaki, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence within the interior design field.Aka Teppanyaki's recognition by the A' Interior Design Award highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design aligns with the demand for immersive dining experiences that blend culinary artistry with captivating aesthetics. By receiving this award, Aka Teppanyaki showcases its potential to inspire and influence future interior design projects in the hospitality sector.Ayse Kubilay's award-winning design stands out for its meticulous incorporation of traditional Japanese architectural elements, such as the use of translucent sliding doors called fusuma and shoji, which are reimagined as backlit lattice-style wall coverings. The layered approach to the interior design reflects the Zen philosophy, creating a harmonious and immersive dining environment. The open kitchen, featuring a teppanyaki grill at the center, allows chefs to engage with guests, turning the culinary process into an interactive performance.The Gold recognition from the A' Interior Design Award serves as a testament to Ayse Kubilay's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire her team to continue exploring innovative concepts and materials, further solidifying their position as a leading force in the interior design industry. The award also validates the effectiveness of Ayse Kubilay's integrative approach, which seamlessly blends architecture, interior design, and experiential elements.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ayse KubilayArchitect Ayse Kubilay, based in Turkey, brings an integrative approach to her designs, seamlessly blending architecture, interior design, and experiential elements. With over 20 years of experience, she specializes in projects for national and international hotel chains, restaurants, and residences. Ayse Kubilay's designs are inspired by contemporary lifestyles, cultural values, and innovative materials, aiming to create comfortable and memorable experiences for users.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainability. The rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes submissions from a diverse range of participants, including leading interior design firms, innovative companies, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring an impartial and thorough assessment of each design's merits. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by celebrating and promoting outstanding designs that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://goldeninteriorawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.