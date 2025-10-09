Pengfei Nankai Academy by Serendipper Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Pengfei Nankai Academy

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, has announced Serendipper 's exceptional work, "Pengfei Nankai Academy," as the Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This significant achievement highlights the innovative and outstanding design capabilities of Serendipper within the competitive interior design industry.Serendipper's award-winning interior design for Pengfei Nankai Academy aligns perfectly with current trends and needs in the industry, focusing on creating a warm, artistic, and heartwarming atmosphere. The design's practical benefits, such as seamless integration of custom-made artworks, furniture, and other elements, showcase its utility and innovation, setting new standards for interior design practices.The Pengfei Nankai Academy design stands out in the market with its unique features and functionality. The theme of love is translated into the furniture design, extending affection for family and home life. The use of contemporary art trends and lifestyle concepts creates a private, large flat with depth and connotation, connecting to the spiritual world of the residents. The visual flow created by strong modern lines guides people through different areas, while the undulating floor and ceiling design reflects the natural rhythm of the sea, infusing the space with dynamic energy and poetic charm.Winning the Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a motivation for Serendipper's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and advancement in creating interior spaces that combine art, functionality, and emotional connection, inspiring the interior design industry as a whole.Pengfei Nankai Academy was designed by a talented team at Serendipper, including Lei Dong, Tianlu Cai, Dan Liang, and Xinkai Li, who contributed their expertise in space design, furniture design, and custom furniture creation.Interested parties may learn more about Serendipper's award-winning design at:About SerendipperBeijing Serendipper Space Design Co., Ltd. is a diversified international design company based in China, specializing in space design, furniture design, and custom furniture. Serendipper's works showcase personalized design, elegant taste, demanding spatial planning, and close collaboration between the team. The company provides innovative design services for various spaces, including hotel clubs, restaurants, bars, high-end residential, showrooms, commercial spaces, and office spaces, creating superior spaces and value for their clients.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators, serving as benchmarks for excellence and encouraging further innovation. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Golden A' Design Award is an immensely important and prestigious recognition, granted to first-rate designs that are innovative, visionary, and deliver unprecedented value.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain recognition, and advance the industry. The competition, organized annually since 2008, is judged by an expert jury panel based on rigorous evaluation criteria. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, inspiring and motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

