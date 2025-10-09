Optical Sorting by Yuanyuan Liu Wins Gold in A' Scientific Equipment Awards

Optical Sorting

Yuanyuan Liu's Innovative Biological Cell Sorting System Recognized for Excellence in Scientific Instrument Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of scientific instrument design, has announced Optical Sorting by Yuanyuan Liu as the recipient of the prestigious Golden A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Award. This recognition highlights the significance of Optical Sorting within the scientific instrument industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and innovative design that sets new standards for biological cell sorting systems.Optical Sorting addresses the challenges faced by traditional hybridoma technology in antibody drug development, offering a solution that aligns with the current needs of the scientific instrument industry. By utilizing AI nanobiochip technology, the Light Workbench can efficiently separate, analyze, culture, and export tens of thousands of single cells simultaneously, completing positive plasma cell screening in a single day. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize antibody discovery processes, benefiting researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and ultimately, patients.What sets Optical Sorting apart is its use of optoelectronic dielectrophoresis, which precisely controls cells for efficient and undamaged sorting. This technology replaces time-consuming and sample-damaging manual sorting methods, enhancing accuracy and speed while providing a reliable and streamlined cell sorting and culture process. The Light Operator, a key component of the system, further enhances lab efficiency, enabling scientists to advance cell research with greater ease and effectiveness.The recognition of Optical Sorting by the A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Award serves as a testament to Yuanyuan Liu's commitment to innovation and excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further advancements in the field of biological cell sorting. The award also motivates the team behind Optical Sorting to continue pushing the boundaries of scientific instrument design, striving for even greater breakthroughs in the future.Optical Sorting was designed by a talented team of individuals, each contributing their expertise to the project. Yuanyuan Liu, the lead designer, was supported by Hu Yin, Zipeng Zhang, Haocheng Han, and Changgen Li, who played crucial roles in the development and realization of this innovative biological cell sorting system.Interested parties may learn more about Optical Sorting and its designers by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience within the scientific instruments and research equipment industry. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovation in instrument design, practicality of use, ease of maintenance, scientific accuracy, adaptability to varied conditions, safety measures, sustainability in production, efficiency in energy consumption, durability and longevity, ease of data interpretation, compactness and portability, user interface design, integration with existing systems, cost-effectiveness, scalability for mass production, inclusion of advanced technology, potential for future development, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, reliability, and consistency. Designs that receive the Golden A' Design Award are recognized as notable achievements that contribute to the advancement of the scientific instruments and research equipment industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Award is a globally renowned competition that recognizes and celebrates outstanding designs in the scientific instrument industry. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants, including pioneering designers, cutting-edge agencies, progressive companies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands from all countries. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an esteemed jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be acknowledged for their remarkable design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.