Alternus and Hover Launch EverOn Energy, A New Joint Venture to Scale Microgrid Deployment for Blue-Chip Clients

EverOn Energy LLC Targets the Rapidly Growing Demand for Resilient, On-Site Power Solutions

Alternus Clean Energy (OTCBB:ALCE)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ALCE, ACLEW) (“the Company,” “Alternus” or “ALCE”), a transatlantic clean energy provider, today announced that it has completed definitive agreements with Hover Energy, LLC (“Hover”) and has formed a new joint venture, EverOn Energy LLC (the “JV” or “EverOn Energy”). EverOn Energy will combine Hover’s patented Wind Powered Microgrid™ and advanced distributed generation technologies with Alternus’ extensive experience in project execution, capital structuring, and long-term operations.The JV launches at a pivotal moment for the energy sector: the explosive growth of AI-driven data centres, transport electrification, and industrial demand is driving exponential energy consumption, while traditional grids are increasingly constrained, and in many regions, failing to keep pace.EverOn Energy’s mission is to “Turn the Built Environment into a Power Source.” By turning client premises into self-generating energy ecosystems, EverOn aims to have clients use the national grid as a backup, easing grid pressure and freeing up substation capacity, while enhancing reliability and sustainability.This is achieved through the deployment of Hover’s patented wind-powered generators, integrated with solar, battery storage, and other on-site energy assets, all orchestrated by Hover’s state-of-the-art management platform co-developed with IBM’s team, utilising their MaximoApplication Suite 9.0 leveraging WatsonX.ai. The system continuously optimizes generation and consumption, reducing both energy costs and carbon intensity.Chris Griffin, CEO of Hover, commented, “EverOn Energy enables us to bring Hover’s patented wind-powered microgrid technology to market at scale, with a partner that shares our vision for smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy infrastructure. By integrating our generation systems with Alternus’ financing and operational expertise, we can deliver a turnkey energy solution that empowers customers to control their own power future. Together we can offer turnkey solutions that give customers control of their energy future and unlock long-term value.”Under the JV’s “Energy-as-a-Service” (EaaS) model, clients benefit from predictable, long-term energy pricing at rates lower than they are paying today, improved energy resilience, and accelerated progress toward net-zero goals, achieving up to three times the energy offset of conventional solar-only deployments based on current project proposals.“The formation of EverOn Energy marks a major strategic milestone, both for our Company and for the energy transition as a whole,” said Vincent Browne, CEO of Alternus. “EverOn expands our reach into the fast-growing distributed energy market and creates recurring, long-term cash flows under Energy-as-a-Service contracts. This JV strengthens our competitive edge and supports sustained shareholder returns while advancing decarbonization in high-demand sectors.’’Full details of the joint venture transaction can be found in the Company’s current report on SEC Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2025.For more information about EverOn Energy and its renewable energy solutions, please visit its website: www.everon.energyAbout Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on utility-scale solar and storage projects, microgrids, and battery storage. We provide comprehensive clean energy solutions across Europe and America, aiming to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future through strategic investments. For more information, visit https://alternusce.com/ About Hover Energy, LLCHover Energy, LLC is a leading developer and provider of microgrid solutions, specializing in integrating wind and solar power into advanced microgrid infrastructures and proprietary control systems. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Hover Energy delivers cutting-edge technologies that empower clients to achieve energy independence and environmental stewardship in the relentless pursuit of global real zero. Visit www.hoverenergy.com About EverOn Energy LLCEverOn Energy LLC is a joint venture between Hover Energy LLC and Alternus Clean Energy, Inc., created to deploy scalable, AI-optimized microgrids that generate clean power directly at the point of consumption. Combining Hover’s patented Wind Powered Microgrid™ technology with Alternus’ development and financing expertise, EverOn Energy delivers resilient, cost-predictable, and sustainable energy solutions for leading commercial and industrial clients globally. Visit www.everon.energyForward-Looking Statements:Certain information contained in this release, including any information on the Company’s plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the Company’s management’s expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this notice, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the Company’s estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements should not be relied upon as representing Alternus’ assessments of any date after the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.Contact:Crescendo Communications, LLCTel: +1 (212) 671-1020Email: ALCE@crescendo-ir.comMedia Contact: ir@alternusenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.