Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. Enters $17bn UK Microgrid Market with Innovative and Market Leading Energy Solution

Strategic expansion brings existing strong pipeline to one of Europe’s most supportive clean energy markets.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ALCE, ACLEW) (“the Company,” “Alternus” or “ALCE”), a transatlantic clean energy provider, today announced its official entry into the UK renewable energy market. This strategic expansion, undertaken in partnership with microgrid innovator Hover Energy, LLC (“Hover”) marks a major milestone in the Company’s growth journey in this segment of the energy market.Microgrids are localized energy systems capable of operating independently or in conjunction with the main electrical grid. They consist of distributed energy resources, such as solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and generators, that generate, store, and manage electricity within a defined area. These energy installations can serve a variety of applications including commercial buildings, industrial facilities and entire communities. Alternus and Hover share a vision of having the advanced and unique microgrid installations they install generate more electricity for customers than they consume from the grid, effectively making the power grid the backup system.According to, Global Market Insights the UK microgrid market size was valued at $17.8 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% between 2024 and 2032, reaching over $100 billion by 2032. With strong policy support, a favourable investment environment, and a national commitment to decarbonisation, the UK represents a high-potential market for clean energy deployment.Alternus intends to provide these advanced systems to clients under long term Energy as a Service (‘EaaS’) contracts, whereby it finances the capital required for the installations and retains ownership of the equipment. Customers get all of the advantages of generating their own clean energy from their own buildings but simply pay the same or lower energy rates on a per KWh basis as they do today. This means that clients have no risk, no capex, and no extra cost, just 100% clean energy paid monthly as they do today.Alternus is entering the UK with a good head start having advanced discussions underway with 10 potential energy projects representing approximately 5 million kilowatt hours of energy generation annually for the clients. ALCE expects to announce the maiden UK project shortly.“Our entry into the UK market is a key strategic milestone for Alternus Clean Energy,” said Vincent Browne, CEO of ALCE. “The UK offers a highly attractive investment landscape, underpinned by strong policy support for renewable projects. This expansion not only helps us serve a growing customer base, but also adds resilience to our business by further diversifying our geographic exposure.”The collaboration with Hover brings cutting-edge microgrid and on-site generation capabilities to the UK market, enabling customers to reduce costs, enhance energy security, and meet their sustainability goals. Hover continues to lead with innovation in the microgrid industry, initiating its UK market entry in 2023 with its first private installation with the UK Ministry of Defence.“As we grow, it’s vital that we continue to work with best-in-class partners like Hover to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact for our customers and communities,” Browne added.About Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.:Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on utility-scale solar and storage projects, microgrids, and battery storage. We provide comprehensive clean energy solutions across Europe and America, aiming to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future through strategic investments. For more information, visit https://alternusce.com/ Forward-Looking Statements:Certain information contained in this release, including any information on the Company’s plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the Company’s management’s expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this notice, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the Company’s estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements should not be relied upon as representing Alternus’ assessments of any date after the date of this release. 