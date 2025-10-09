MEA Energy Association Offers Three Training Opportunities to Strengthen Skills & Safety Across the Natural Gas Industry

MEA Energy Association announces fall/winter 2025 training in gas measurement, leak investigation & inspection to boost safety, skills, and reliability.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is bringing together industry-leading experts and equipment providers to deliver three niche technical training events this fall and winter, designed to elevate skills, enhance safety, and advance careers across the natural gas industry.MEA’s training portfolio offers targeted, hands-on learning for professionals who are critical to ensuring the reliability, safety, and accuracy of natural gas systems. The upcoming sessions include:Measurement Excellence TrainingOctober 28–30, 2025 | Bloomington, MNA comprehensive 2.5-day hands-on technical course designed for measurement technicians, meter shop apprentices, field and regulator maintenance crew, and others responsible for natural gas measurement. Attendees gain classroom instruction and hands-on experience with leading equipment providers to master vital skills in measurement accuracy and reliability using rotary, turbo, diaphragm, and turbine meters as well as electric volume correctors."This course is designed to equip front-line professionals with both foundational knowledge and advanced technical expertise," says Stacey Bonine, vice president of program services at MEA.For details and to register, visit MEAenergy.org/measurement-excellence Leak Investigation TrainingNovember 4–5, 2025 | Gahanna, OH (Hosted at Columbia Gas of Ohio)Delivered by David Zak of AEGIS Insurance Services, this highly rated hands-on program prepares service and gas technicians, mechanical engineers, inspectors, and supervisors to respond effectively to both inside and outside leak emergencies. Students participate in live leak field scenarios, receive equipment-specific training from major leak detection instrument providers such as SENSIT and Heath, and learn industry-standard procedures and best practices through case studies.Lauren Denney, energy programs manager at MEA, explains, “The focus on safety and real-world response from the simulated leak investigations is an invaluable part of this training.” She continues by sharing that classroom fundamentals on the physical properties of natural gas underscore the need to follow company-specific operating practices.For details and to register, visit MEAenergy.org/leak-investigation Construction Inspector TrainingDecember 8–12, 2025 | VirtualIn just three hours per day, this five-day virtual program equips new and experienced pipeline construction inspectors with the knowledge and skills needed to perform inspection activities safely and effectively. Curriculum includes API 1169, CWI, and inspection program requirements, pre-construction fundamentals, safety protocols, and practical responsibilities of an inspector.“The construction inspector is a critical member of the crew, and it is a job required for transmission and distribution pipeline construction projects,” says Bonine. By the end of training, participants will be prepared to identify noncompliant work, ensure adherence to regulations, and support the successful completion of transmission and distribution pipeline projects.For details and to register, visit MEAenergy.org/construction-inspector Together, these programs represent MEA’s continued commitment to empowering the natural gas industry through expert-led training, leadership development, and industry connections.From ensuring accurate measurement to responding to emergencies and overseeing construction quality, these affordable training classes equip the workforce with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to perform at the highest standards.About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

