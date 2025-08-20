National Gas Rodeo & Expo Returns to Turfway Park, September 10–12, 2025

The National Gas Rodeo & Expo returns Sept. 10–12, 2025, to Cincinnati area, uniting top gas utility teams for elite skills competition and camaraderie.

FLORENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The premier industry competition showcasing the skill, safety, and teamwork of natural gas professionals is back. The National Gas Rodeo & Expo, a program of MEA Energy Association (MEA), returns to Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky from September 10–12, 2025, bringing together top utility and contractor teams and their families from across the country.Hosted by Duke Energy subsidiaries Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky and Piedmont Natural Gas, this highly anticipated event will feature two-person and four-person teams competing in job-related challenges that reflect the daily demands of natural gas fieldwork. Teams will demonstrate precision, safety, and speed in events such as service line installation, hand digging, pipe cutting, and meter set assembly. The top 10 teams in each division will advance to a relay that includes a sequence of six events—one of which requires transferring an egg using a backhoe bucket!Recently renamed the National Gas Rodeo & Expo (formerly National Gas Rodeo), the event continues its legacy of fostering pride, proficiency, and camaraderie within the industry while adding a focus on new products, services, and equipment. Participation promotes not just competition, but also a culture of operational excellence and safety awareness.“Every year, we’re inspired by the drive, preparation, and teamwork these professionals bring to the field,” said Leigh Larson, President and CEO of MEA. “The National Gas Rodeo & Expo is a celebration of their expertise and their essential role in safely delivering energy to communities.”In 2024, teams from Fabick Cat, Piedmont Natural Gas, Spire, and Ameren Illinois rose to the top in the fiercely competitive events. Returning champions, “Cuttin Time” and “Gas Masters”, led their divisions with excellence and grit — showcasing what’s possible with dedication and experience.The National Gas Rodeo Committee, comprised of dedicated industry leaders and volunteers, oversees the design and execution of all rodeo events, from safety protocols to judging criteria. The committee’s work ensures a high standard of fairness, professionalism, and innovation every year.The rodeo is made possible through the top-level support of sponsor MRC Global and premier level support by Ameren, Caterpillar, Milwaukee Tool, and Vimocity.Key Dates & Information:• Event Dates: September 10–12, 2025• Location: Turfway Park, Florence, KY• Host Utilities: Duke Energy & Piedmont Natural Gas• Registration Deadline: August 25, 2025To learn more, visit: nationalgasrodeo.org About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

