The 11th Annual DWP Congress 2025 ignites Aqaba with unparalleled creativity and global vision

AQABA, JORDAN, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th Annual DWP Congress officially opened on 7th October, with a resplendent welcome cocktail reception at Wadi Rum, marking the start of the next three transformative days for the global destination wedding industry.The opening ceremony was met with energy, excitement, and anticipation, setting the tone for an event that continues to define creativity, collaboration, and innovation in luxury weddings.From the moment delegates arrived, Aqaba came alive with a vibrant sense of welcome. Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla provided a stunning backdrop of glistening lagoons and the Red Sea horizon. On October 7, attendees were treated to a mesmerizing desert experience in Wadi Rum, blending cultural immersion with breathtaking landscapes. The day concluded with the highly anticipated DWP Soirée under the stars, where planners, designers, and suppliers connected in an atmosphere of elegance, inspiration, and camaraderie.“Looking upon over 350 of the world’s leading destination wedding planners, esteemed local partners, and key stakeholders fills me with pride. Your presence is not just a gathering—it is living proof that a vision nurtured over decades has blossomed into reality,” said His Excellency Shadi Ramzi Majali, the Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), in his welcome speech on the 8th October on the first day of the conference.He added, “Over the past two decades, every initiative, investment, and project has reflected our unwavering commitment to making Aqaba a destination of excellence. Today, your presence is a testament to what vision, dedication, and collaboration can achieve.”Reflecting on the importance of hosting this exclusive gathering in Aqaba, Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of JTB expressed “Hosting the DWP Congress in Aqaba elevates Jordan’s position on the global wedding map, showcasing our country’s appeal and reaffirming our commitment to making Jordan a premier destination for weddings and celebrations”.The day continued the momentum with a full day of thought leadership, interactive sessions, and curated networking opportunities. Keynote speakers, including Julian Posner, Kevin Lee, Terrica Skaggs, Majeda & Sewar, Sharon Sacks, Vandana Mohan, Beth Helmstetter, Mauricio Kirschner, Mahesh Shirodkar, and Christina Holt, captivated audiences with insights into business strategy, creative design, sustainability, and emerging trends in luxury destination weddings. Delegates immersed themselves in panels exploring the future of cross-cultural celebrations, innovative business models, and the transformative role of technology and data in wedding planning.The excitement extended into the evening with the gala dinner, “Jewels of Jordan,” at Ayla Oasis Golf Course, curated by MY Event Design. Guests experienced a fusion of culinary excellence, immersive décor, and live entertainment, followed by the “Disco Bedouin” afterparty, where the desert sky became a stage for celebration, creativity, and connection.The Congress continues on October 9 with an equally rich program. Delegates will engage in masterclasses, lightning talks, and wrap-up sessions designed to consolidate learning and inspire new partnerships. The day culminates in a sunset Closing Cocktail and farewell gathering at Mama Gaia, offering a final chance to celebrate achievements, reflect on the event, and plan for future collaborations. Throughout the day, the exhibition hall will remain open, providing opportunities for delegates to revisit partner booths, gather insights, and forge meaningful connections that extend beyond the Congress.From the moment the 11th Annual DWP Congress opened its doors in Aqaba, Jordan, the air was electric with anticipation. The world’s leading destination wedding professionals converged in a celebration of creativity, innovation, and connection, setting the stage for an event that promises to redefine the future of luxury weddings. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Red Sea and the desert’s golden expanse, the Congress welcomed delegates into an extraordinary journey of knowledge, networking, and inspiration, an experience that begins the moment you arrive and lingers long after the final farewell.For more information, visit: www.dwpcongress.com About DWP: Celebrating over a decade of excellence, passion and unity, the DWP Congress has evolved into the world’s biggest B2B platform and the most prestigious gathering for high-end destination wedding planners, event designers, tourism boards, DMCs, and celebration curators. Driven by a shared passion for turning dreams into reality, this invitation-only experience for the elite members of the world of weddings and luxury celebrations brings together more than 500 handpicked luxury experts and global suppliers from over 70 countries. It offers an unrivalled platform to exchange ideas, inspire innovation, and shape the future of weddings and milestone celebrations — all in an atmosphere of collaboration, creativity, and growth.About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.

