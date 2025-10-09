Premium European Products Shine at Food & Hotel Malaysia: A Successful B2B Dinner Highlights Growing Demand

Premium European Products Events Premium European Products Dinner 2 Premium European Products at FHM

Premium European products shone at FHM 2025, Malaysia’s top food and hospitality trade show held 23–26 Sept at KLCC, uniting global industry leaders.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium European products have once again taken the spotlight at Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM) 2025, held from 23–26 September 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). As Malaysia’s leading biennial trade-only food and hospitality exhibition. FHM brought together global suppliers, distributors, and culinary professionals for four days of networking, innovation, and culinary excellence.

The highlight of this year’s participation was a highly successful B2B dinner hosted in collaboration with European trade representatives from Latvia and Greece. The event served as a dynamic platform for Malaysian importers, distributors, and industry leaders to connect directly with premium European producers, fostering meaningful business opportunities and forging long-term partnerships.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors had the chance to explore a diverse range of European products, from fine Greek extra virgin olive oils, artisan cheeses, raisins, saffron, and natural gums, to high-quality Latvian dairy, confectionery, and specialty grains. The products not only impressed with their quality and authenticity but also demonstrated strong compatibility with Malaysia’s vibrant and diverse culinary landscape.

Chefs and culinary experts showcased how these premium European ingredients can be creatively integrated into Malaysian dishes from Greek extra virgin olive oil enhancing local grilled seafood, to Latvian rye bread served alongside spicy Malaysian sambal-infused spreads. This cross-cultural fusion captured the imagination of both trade buyers and food professionals, signaling strong potential for these products in Malaysia’s expanding premium food segment.

The growing demand for high-quality, traceable, and sustainably produced food has made Malaysia an attractive market for European exporters. Events such as FHM provide an essential platform to introduce new products, highlight their versatility, and strengthen ties between European suppliers and Malaysia’s hospitality industry.

FHM 2025 once again recognised its status as the largest food and hospitality trade show in Malaysia, attracting thousands of trade visitors, decision-makers, and industry stakeholders from across the region. By showcasing the best of Europe’s culinary heritage in a distinctly Malaysian context, the event not only opened new commercial opportunities but also encouraged greater appreciation for premium food experiences.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to info@premiumeuropeanproducts.eu.

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, @premiumeuropeanproducts.



Notes to Editor

About National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS)

Founded by Greece's leading cooperatives and established by Greek law, ETHEAS is the national coordinating body of Agricultural Cooperatives in Greece. With over 300 member cooperatives representing approximately 80% of Greece's total agricultural cooperative turnover, ETHEAS aims to foster rural and cooperative development, support and promote its members' activities domestically and internationally, provide expert opinions on cooperative movement agricultural production and sector development, supervise the dissemination and promotion of cooperative ideas, and serve and educate its members through studies, research projects, and assignments.

About Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC)

The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian dairy processing sector and aims to protect its interests. It consists of 17 members processing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

