Malaysia Day Recipe: Malaysian Dish using Latvian and Greece products

Nasi Ulam by Chef Jia Le Premium European Products Nasi Ulam Nasi Ulam Malaysia Day

Chef Jia Le has reimagined heritage dishes with a modern twist, blending the richness of Malaysian classics with selected European ingredients.

MALAYSIA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia Day is more than just a commemoration of history. It is also a celebration of unity in the diverse communities of Malaysia. In honour of this occasion, it is our great privilege to collaborate with Chef Jia Le in creating a special edition of East Malaysian recipes featuring premium European products from Latvia and Greece.

Chef Jia Le has reimagined heritage dishes with a modern twist, blending the richness of Malaysian classics with selected European ingredients. By incorporating Latvian dairy, Greek PDO extra virgin olive oil (Viannos Irakliou Kritis/ Kolymvari Chanion Kritis/ Viannos Irakliou Kritis), Greek PDO raisins (Korinthiaki Stafida Vostizza), and Greek PDO saffron (Krokos Kozanis), these creations highlight how local traditions can be elevated with global-qualityhonouring cultural roots while introducing fresh dimensions to the table.

Recipe Highlight 1: Nasi Ulam with Latvian Milk and Greek Raisins

Nasi Ulam is more than a dish—it is a cultural tapestry. Rich in fresh herbs like Vietnamese coriander, mint, and torch ginger flower, it mirrors Malaysia’s multi-ethnic heritage. Traditionally enjoyed as a refreshing rice salad, it balances bold herbs with the creaminess of rice cooked in coconut milk.

In Chef Jia Le’s special edition recipe, this heritage dish is reimagined with premium European products. A portion of the coconut milk is complemented with Latvian dairy, lending a velvety texture and depth of flavour while maintaining the essence of Nasi Ulam. The dish is further elevated withPDO Kolymvari Chanion Kritis (Greek extra virgin olive oil), which adds a refined smoothness, and PDO Korinthiaki Stafida Vostizza (Greek raisins), introducing a gentle natural sweetness that harmonises with the herbaceous intensity.

Recipe: Nasi Ulam

For the Rice:

1 cup rice

½ cup water

½ cup Latvian milk

1 stalk lemongrass

1 pandan leaf

1 tsp salt

For Herbs & Garnish:

20g Vietnamese coriander, finely sliced

10g lemongrass, finely sliced

20g shallots, finely sliced

10g mint leaves, finely sliced

20g Thai basil, finely sliced

30g kaffir lime leaves, finely sliced

20g torch ginger flower, finely sliced

1 tbsp toasted grated coconut (kerisik)

3 bird’s eye chilies, sliced

30g dried shrimp

30g grated coconut

1 tbsp Greek PDO extra virgin olive oil

80g Greek raisins (PDO Korinthiaki Stafida Vostizza)

This enhanced-recipe dish is fragrant, light, and deeply symbolic of Malaysia’s diversity and it’s definitely a new refinement for Malaysia Day gatherings.



Recipe Highlight 2: Saffron Stuffed Fish with Sardine Sambal

Another festive favourite is Saffron Ikan Sumbat Sambal Sardin (Saffron Stuffed Fish with Sardine Sambal). Known for its punchy sambal and bold flavours, this dish takes on a luxurious new dimension with the addition of PDO Krokos Kozanis (Greek saffron).

The saffron lends a natural golden hue that replaces artificial colouring while introducing subtle floral notes. This refinement enhances the sambal’s complexity, creating a dish that is both vibrant in appearance and rich in taste—an elevated take on a beloved Malaysian favourite.

For the Saffron Stuffed Fish with Sardine Sambal:

1 can canned sardines

80g Holland onion, sliced

5 tbsp sambal

Salt to taste

A pinch of turmeric powder

5g PDO Greek saffron

The saffron-infused sambal creates a dish that is both familiar and elevated, embodying the Malaysian spirit of preserving heritage while embracing innovation.

Nasi Ulam for Malaysia Day: More than Just a Dish, A Symbol of Unity

Nasi Ulam embodies the very spirit of Malaysia’s unity in diversity. Made with rice and a vibrant medley of herbs, spices, and local ingredients, it reflects the harmony of different flavours coming together as one, just as Malaysia thrives on the richness of its many cultures and communities.

As a dish deeply rooted in tradition, Nasi Ulam stands as a perfect symbol of what it means to be Malaysian: refreshing in flavour, rich in heritage, and timeless in its cultural significance, especially on Malaysia Day.

Honouring Tradition, Embracing Quality

This year, the celebration is made even more meaningful with the inclusion of European products such as Latvian dairy, Greek PDO extra virgin olive oil, PDO raisins, and PDO saffron. These carefully selected ingredients elevate the depth of flavour and refinement of each dish, while showing how heritage recipes can evolve without losing their cultural identity. It is a way of blending global excellence with Malaysia’s treasured culinary traditions.

Heritage Dishes, Modern Touch

By combining Latvian dairy and Greek PDO products with Malaysian classics, Chef Jia Le showcases how familiar flavours can be elevated with modern creativity. From olive oil that enriches marinades to raisins and saffron that bring depth and vibrancy, these ingredients highlight how food can tell a story of heritage, innovation, and shared values across cultures.

This Malaysia Day, the dishes presented by Chef Jia Le honour tradition while embracing new possibilities, celebrating unity through the language of food.

About Chef Jia Le Woh

Chef Jia Le Woh, who specializes in Malaysian cuisine and has extensive experience at esteemed hotels including the Mandarin Oriental and Grand Millennium, emphasizes that Malaysian dishes are rooted in diversity and harmony. His use of premium European products from Latvia and Greece reflects his culinary philosophy of enriching traditional recipes while preserving their cultural identity.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to info@premiumeuropeanproducts.eu.

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, @premiumeuropeanproducts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.