Helical Insight 6.0 Launched — The Leading Open Source Alternative to Crystal Reports, JasperReports and SSRS

Best Open Source Business Intelligence

Helical Insight 6.0 launches with a new Canned Reporting module — offering a modern, open source alternative to Crystal Reports, JasperReports, and SSRS.

🚀 Helical Insight 6.0 is Here! Experience next-gen Open Source BI with a powerful Canned Reporting module — the ultimate alternative to SSRS, Crystal, Jasper, and Oracle Reports.” — Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helical IT Solutions is excited to announce the official release of major version i.e. Helical Insight version 6.0 , with an all together new canned reporting module . This module can act as a good alternative to traditional reporting tools like Crystal reports, Jasper reports, SSRS and Pentaho reports.Organizations searching for a modern, open source reporting solution to replace traditional reporting tools like SAP Crystal Reports, JasperReports, Pentaho reports or SSRS can now migrate seamlessly to Helical Insight 6.0. This new version introduces a robust Canned Reporting module—offering pixel-perfect, multi-page document generation for use cases like statements, invoices, payslips, and regulatory reports, with dynamic filtering, formatting, custom branding, automation, and one-click export to various formats like PDF, Excel, PPT, CSV, HTML, and image formats.Key Features and Migration Advantage:-• Canned Reporting: Effortlessly build professional multi-page documents with headers, footers, summaries, calculations, images, and rich formatting. Enjoy Crystal Reports-style layouts with modern usability.• Seamless Migration: Move from Crystal Reports, JasperReports, or legacy proprietary tools with expert support, migration guidance, and compatibility for existing workflows.• Advanced Embedding: Integrate reports and dashboards into your SaaS or enterprise applications, with support for SSO, white labeling, and REST APIs.• No Hidden Fees: Predictable, flat pricing with no per-user or per-feature costs—ideal for organizations seeking a transparent alternative to Crystal Reports and JasperReports licensing.• Flexible Deployment: Self-host Helical Insight on-premise, in your private or public cloud, or as a hybrid—own your data, control your security, and scale with zero lock-in.• Comprehensive BI Suite: Beyond canned reports, leverage drag-and-drop dashboarding, interactive analytics, AI-powered insights, and automated alerting.• Enterprise-Readiness: Row-level data security, customizable permissions, Docker and Kubernetes support, high-availability, and robust scheduling.• Global Support: 24/7 commercial support and migration assistance, ensuring a smooth transition from legacy Crystal Reports or JasperReports systems.Designed for BI Modernization and Digital TransformationHelical Insight 6.0 is the go-to platform for banks, financial institutions, government, SaaS companies, and enterprises looking to:• Replace Crystal Reports or JasperReports with open source BI• Automate bulk generation of invoices, pay statements, and compliance documents• Embed pixel-perfect reporting and interactive dashboards within web and mobile apps• Securely modernize reporting while meeting regulatory and data residency requirementsAbout Helical Insight:-Helical Insight is an open-source BI platform built on modern Java and React architecture. Trusted by organizations globally, it empowers data teams to create, embed, and scale advanced reporting and analytics—at a fraction of the cost of proprietary BI tools.Availability:-Helical Insight 6.0 is immediately available for download and pilot deployments. Begin your migration journey or sign up for a no-obligation, free demo today at www.helicalinsight.com/register ----------------------------------------------Media Contacts:-Nikhilesh TiwariCo-founder, Helical InsightEmail: nikhilesh@helicalinsight.comPhone: +91-7893947676

